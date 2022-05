Temecula, Calif. – May 21, 2022 – The rainy California morning took a quick turn as the sun came out to set the scene for thrilling jumper competition on Saturday evening at Nilforushan Equisport Events’ Temecula Valley National I. A total of 40 top-notch jumper athletes united in the Grand Prix Arena for a chance to win the $50,000 EquiFit Grand Prix. Spectators packed the VIP, ringside tent, and grand stands to watch horse-and-athlete combinations try their hand at the towering track designed by Canada’s Peter Grant. Girl power was apparent as the ladies filled all three spots on the podium. Ultimately, it was Kaitlin Campbell and Palina De L’escaut who raced to the finish to top the leaderboard.

