Some Texas bars are raising the minimum entry age

By Joshua Hoggard
 4 days ago
SAN ANTONIO (KFDX/KJTL) — A growing trend among bars in Texas has a lot of people talking, especially those old enough to remember the 1990’s.

Bentley’s on Broadway, a craft beer and cocktail bar in San Antonio, recently raised the minimum age of entry, becoming an establishment for those 25-and-up.

The announcement came via a social media post made on their official account on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

The post has since gained nearly 1,000 shares, over 800 reactions and over 400 comments, most of which support the move.

Several comments suggested the bar should raise their age of entry even higher, with some commenters suggesting making the bar an establishment for patrons 30-and-up.

But, they wouldn’t be the first 30-plus bar in the city.

Horizons & More also has a higher age policy, but instead of 25-and-up, guests must be 30 and older to enter their bar.

But, how are bars able to do this?

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 forbids discrimination, including refusing service, on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.

However, the act does not mention age, nor does the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, which forbids disabilities as grounds for discriminations or refusal of services.

Although the age adults can legally consume alcohol without a parent or a legal guardian present is 21, there is no law that states patrons 21-and-up must be allowed entry into establishments that serve spirits.

In fact, bars are able to lower their age of entry to 18-and-up, though those under 21 who enter are not allowed to purchase or consume alcohol without a spouse or parent present.

