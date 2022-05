Despite exceeding expectations this past season and making the playoffs for the first time since 2018, the Los Angeles Kings still fell to the Edmonton Oilers in seven games during the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. With a hard-fought season in the books that saw them battle through a number of injuries, the Kings are hoping to get back on track in the offseason in order to improve for the 2022-23 campaign.

