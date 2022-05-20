California Woman Attacked By 7 Dogs

Photo: NewsWeek

A California woman, whose identity has not been released to the public, was attacked by seven dogs early this morning and was unable to fight them off. According to KTLA , the woman was found face down in the dirt, and her body was covered in blood. A man who identifies as Fred , was driving down the road near Lake Los Angeles in Northeast Antelope Valley and saw the woman on the side of the road.

“I was driving down the road and I witnessed a young lady being attacked by seven dogs,” Fred shared with KTLA .

When he arrived to the scene the dogs were still attacking the woman, so he pulled over to help her. He got out of his car and ran onto 182nd Street to get the dogs away from her. It was midnight, but Fred could see that the woman was entirely unconscious, and was very bloody.

“The dogs roam out here and attack cars and everything."

The Los Angeles County Fire Department soon arrived to help treat the victim and noted dog bites across her face and head. She was taken to the hospital and her age and condition remain unknown. KTLA mentioned that no one knew if the dogs had an owner, or if they were strays.