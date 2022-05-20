ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Where to track wildfire information and who to call in an emergency

KXLY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the case of a wildfire, it is critical to know where to turn for information. Agencies across Washington and Idaho are quick to report evacuation alerts and oftentimes their first point of contact is local media. Getting wildfire information. 4 News Now works quickly to disperse that information...

www.kxly.com

masonwebtv.com

State Bridge Deck Repair Work Kicks Off in June

As warmer conditions arrive in the Pacific Northwest, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will repair five bridges in Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap and Mason counties. Work will begin in early June. The project will repair areas of the driving surfaces which are showing signs of wear and tear.
MASON COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Washington State Department Of Transportation Offers Tips For Memorial Day Travel

Memorial Day weekend is coming soon and the Washington State Department of Transportation has travel updates, advisories, and a WSDOT app. to help motorists plan ahead for weekend destinations. WSDOT wants to remind the driving public to expect longer than typical wait times at ferry docks. Washington State Department of Transportation spokesperson Barbara LaBoe says drivers should plan ahead for delays, and traffic congestion, “We want to remind everyone to expect additional traffic, no matter where you are headed, even if you are staying in town.”
WASHINGTON STATE
City
Kootenai, ID
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
maggrand.com

Washington Democratic socialist calls for breaking into empty homes

Washington Democratic congressional candidate Rebecca Parson wants Congress to pass a housing bill that will allow a million people to break into empty houses. According to Parson, these are the number of housing vacancies in her district:. Clallam County: 3,817. Jefferson County: 3,380. Mason County: 7,764 (23% of all housing...
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho State Journal

One dead, one injured in Montana campground shooting

LIBBY, Montana (AP) — A 63-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting that left one person dead and a second injured at a Montana campground. Authorities said Garry Douglas Seaman was arrested on Sunday near his Flathead County home, a day after the shooting north of Libby in Lincoln County. Deputies had been called to the Alexander Creek Campground along the Kootenai River at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday when they found the two victims. A man had been killed and a woman who was injured was taken by helicopter to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were not immediately identified. Seaman was being held at the Flathead County jail on an out-of-jurisdiction warrant. He was due to appear in court Monday, according to a jail roster. It was unknown if he had retained an attorney.
LIBBY, MT
#Emergency Management#Wildland Fire#Wildfire#News Now#Twitter#Inciweb
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: White Lives Matter group is recruiting members in Idaho

An Idaho prosecutor’s office has made law enforcement agencies aware of a so-called White Lives Matter group that is recruiting members in north central Idaho. Nick Woods, an investigator with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, compiled information about the group and sent it to the Lewiston Police Department, Nez Perce Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police last week. His efforts were prompted by two masked individuals displaying a banner with the message “It’s great to be white” at the corner of 21st and Main...
LEWISTON, ID
wa.gov

SMART Press Release – Sedro Woolley Officer Involved Shooting

This update is required in compliance with WAC 139-12, which mandates weekly updates be sent out by the lead investigative agency for investigations where a Washington State Peace Officer uses deadly force in the capacity of his or her law enforcement duties. These updates are required even if no new information is available at the time of the update.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington ranked fifth-worst state for military retirees

(The Center Square) – Washington state is ranked the fifth-worst state in the country for military retirees to live in, according to a WalletHub report. The personal finance website looked at all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 29 key metrics, including veterans per capita, the number of Veterans Administration (VA) health facilities, and job opportunities for veterans.
WASHINGTON STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KIDO Talk Radio

Idahoans Are Joining A ‘White Lives Matter’ Movement

Many would argue to the contrary, but racism is alive and well in 2022. Need proof? Just look to what group Idahoans are flocking to if you're still unsure. In Central Idaho, a 'White Lives Matter' movement is gaining traction, and local police are starting to pay attention. What kicked off the suspicion is downright abhorrent. Two people wearing masks were recently spotted on a street corner in Lewiston holding a sign that read "It's great to be white."
IDAHO STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Gas shortages and record high prices plague Washington drivers

Gas stations in Washington are resetting their price boards to accommodate double digits in preparation for fuel prices potentially reaching $10 a gallon. The move comes as several gas stations in the state have already run out of fuel. However, Governor Jay Inslee remains firm on not lifting the gas...
WASHINGTON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington Governor Jay Inslee Rescinds COVID-19 Requirement for Outdoor Contractors and Volunteers

OLYMPIA - On Friday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee rescinded COVID-19 vaccine requirements for outdoor contractors and volunteers whose work does not involve delivery of health care services. Examples include contracted landscapers, contracted or volunteer wildland firefighters, and contracted construction workers. Proclamation 21-14.5, which was amended Friday, outlines COVID-19 vaccination requirements...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Alaska governor picks Nancy Dahlstrom as running mate

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Republican incumbent Mike Dunleavy filed paperwork for office Monday, hoping to become the first sitting Alaska governor in nearly a quarter century to be elected to a second term. He also introduced his running mate, former state Department of Corrections Commissioner Nancy Dahlstrom. Her selection...
centraloregondaily.com

Man who killed 3 in Washington state bar has parole canceled

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has overturned a decision to grant parole to a man who killed three people during a bar robbery in 1980. Timothy Pauley was 21 when he and associate Scott Carl Smith robbed the Barn Door Tavern near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, shooting two men and strangling a woman.
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

King County judge agrees with AG Ferguson, denies Google’s attempt to dismiss location tracking lawsuit

SEATTLE, WA - A King County Superior Court judge has rejected Google’s attempt to dismiss Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s lawsuit against Google. Ferguson filed a lawsuit against Google in January for deceptively leading consumers to believe that they have control over how their location data is collected and used by Google. According to Ferguson, consumers cannot effectively prevent Google from collecting, storing, and profiting from their location data.
KING COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

If You Think the Drunkest City in Washington is Yakima, You’re Wrong

Every so often we get lists for worst drivers, best buildings, craziest schools, or whatever, all listed state by state. We have a lot of hops in the Yakima valley. 75% of the hops used for beer in the US come from our backyard so I was wondering what the drunkest city in Washington state might be. I didn't really think it'd be Yakima but if it was I wouldn't've been surprised. As it turns out, not only is it not Yakima but a town I didn't consider.
YAKIMA, WA

