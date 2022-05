Kevin Adkins almost kicked the Ice Age skull to the side because he thought it was just debris from a recent flood — then he saw that it had teeth. When Kevin Adkins took his father-in-law, Tony Hager, on his first turkey hunt on May 8, 2022, the two West Virginians spotted an animal skull in a Putnam County creek. Covered in mud from a flood that had hit the region two days earlier, it was initially unidentifiable. So Adkins took it home — and later learned that it belonged to an 11,000-year-old giant sloth.

