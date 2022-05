During the spring, Blackburn Middle School students plant squash, peppers, onions and other crops in the half-acre garden near their Jackson, Miss., school, but in autumn the garden is full of mustard and collard greens, which they plant in October. When the greens are ripe and fully grown, students get on their knees to harvest the greens. They then prepare those greens in a cookoff competition each December.

JACKSON, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO