ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Stay Safe! Where To Cool Off In The Capital Region This Weekend

By Cameron
103.9 The Breeze
103.9 The Breeze
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With Capital Region temps headed for the mid-90s this weekend, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Saturday noon to 8p. The currently forecasted high of 94 would only be three degrees off the all time record high of 97 set during a deadly Upstate New York heatwave...

1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Related
cnyhomepage.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for area

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for a large area of Central New York until 9:00PM Sunday for the western part of the watch area and until 10:00PM for Herkimer County. The counties included in the western portion of the Watch...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Cooling stations, spray pads opens across Capital Region to help beat the heat

The hot temperatures this weekend are prompting the opening of cooling stations and splash pads throughout the city. Six spray pads in Albany will be available this weekend from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. They include Colonie Street Park, Hackett Park, Ridge Field Park, Rosemont and North Swan Street Parks, as well as Lincoln Park.
TROY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Glenville, NY
City
Troy, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Bohemia, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Berkshire The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Berkshire County in western Massachusetts Northeastern Columbia County in east central New York Southwestern Rensselaer County in east central New York * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 603 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kinderhook, or near Chatham, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pittsfield, Chatham, Lee, Lenox, New Lebanon, Valatie, Austerlitz, Kinderhook, Lorenz Park, Ghent, Lanesborough, Stockport, Stuyvesant, Stockbridge, Canaan, Richmond, West Stockbridge, East Nassau, Barkerville and Rossman. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prospect Park#Riverfront Park#Capital Region#State St#Canal#The A C#Lansingburg Boys#Girls Club#Sunset Free Admission#Crane St Horse#First Responders
Hot 99.1

Two Big Giant Holes Sit in Downtown Albany! Why are they Here?

Have you seen those two big, giant holes that sit near the Egg at the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany? Ever wondered what they do and why they're here?. Okay, some of you know what they are, and that's fine. Before we reveal the real answer, let's take a second and go over the "wrong answers only" version of this quiz based on what some Upstate New York residents seem to think.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WNYT

Reptile expo brings creatures from around the world to Albany

ALBANY - The Albany Capital Center welcomed reptiles from around the world on Sunday. This year's Capital District Reptile Expo had zoologists and local experts with exotic reptiles. People had the chance to do some hands-on learning. There was much to see, including reptiles, amphibians and small mammals.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Construction underway for new park in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — By this fall, Clifton Park residents will soon have a new recreational area to discover and enjoy. For several years, the Clifton Park town officials have been planning to redevelop Town Center Park, and construction is underway this week for the new 37-acre site located in the Town Center, Exit […]
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy