Stay Safe! Where To Cool Off In The Capital Region This Weekend

Effective: 2022-05-22 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Berkshire The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Berkshire County in western Massachusetts Northeastern Columbia County in east central New York Southwestern Rensselaer County in east central New York * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 603 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kinderhook, or near Chatham, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pittsfield, Chatham, Lee, Lenox, New Lebanon, Valatie, Austerlitz, Kinderhook, Lorenz Park, Ghent, Lanesborough, Stockport, Stuyvesant, Stockbridge, Canaan, Richmond, West Stockbridge, East Nassau, Barkerville and Rossman. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO