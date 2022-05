Landlords of Chicago’s newly developed apartment complexes are hailing the last ride out of town as they court lenders and borrowing gets more expensive. With interest rates expected to keep rising for at least the rest of the year and perhaps longer, developers that finished big multifamily projects in the last few years aren’t yet ready to sell at a time when rents have upward momentum. They’re still looking to get cash out of their properties by locking in new loans, though, especially for terms between one and five years.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO