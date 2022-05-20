Heat Advisory in effect for a portion of the Southern Tier Saturday

The New York State Department of Health has issued a health advisory to public and private schools across the state, regarding influenza activity. "It is easy to become complacent about the flu when our minds are on the latest COVID-19 wave and with the weather turning warmer," said State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett. "But we know that Influenza rates are climbing alongside COVID-19 cases, so we must be vigilant these next few weeks and take precautions to keep healthy. Wear a mask in indoor public spaces if living in high-risk counties or personally at-risk, and stay home if you feel ill."

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO