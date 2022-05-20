Heat Advisory in effect for a portion of the Southern Tier Saturday

Effective: 2022-05-22 15:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Broome; Chenango The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Broome County in central New York Southwestern Chenango County in central New York * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 342 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Greater Binghamton Airport, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Maine, Port Dickinson, Greene, Greater Binghamton Airport, Chenango Forks, West Corners and Union Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0