Binghamton, NY

Heat Advisory in effect for a portion of the Southern Tier Saturday

By Shelby Clark
WETM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:. …HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM SATURDAY…. WHAT…Heat index values of around 95 expected. WHERE…Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan...

www.mytwintiers.com

Binghamton, NY
