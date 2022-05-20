ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bixby, OK

Bixby students send messages to mentors during graduation

By Shea Smith
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago

BIXBY, Okla. — It’s graduation season and as students finish their senior year, one graduation photo is getting a lot of attention.

It shows dozens of Bixby High School graduates on their phones during the graduation ceremony.

"At the graduation ceremony last week, Mr. Adams at the very beginning just made an announcement to everyone out there and said to all the students, asked them to take out their phones and everyone to take a selfie, now send it to someone who has helped you get here,” says Ray Blake, the head wrestling coach at Bixby High school.

The students thanked teachers, mentors and parents.

“When we made that announcement, after 10-to-15 seconds or so, I felt in my pocket starting to buzz," Blake said.

Blake said he received not one, or two, but three texts from some of his students. This was coach Ray’s first year at Bixby and in Oklahoma. He says the students’ texts were extra special to him after moving here from across the country this past year.

“As a coach, or educator, you don’t do it for the money and you don’t do it for the recognition, or fame," Blake said. "You do it to hopefully help some of the people along the way.”

He says he hopes his students take this graduation lesson out into the real world — understanding the impact they can have on others.

“Remember the lessons and the values they learned here at Bixby and their homes up to this point and carry those with them and recognize: you don’t get places on your own. It takes a village. And be grateful for the opportunities and the people who helped them get where they are today.”

  • Oklahoma lawmakers pass school 'bathroom bill'

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

Related
cherokeephoenix.org

Tulsa high school seniors honored as Indian Education Students of Excellence

TULSA – Tulsa Public Schools and the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission are celebrating 11 graduating seniors from across the district as 2022 Indian Education Students of Excellence. Every year, Tulsa Public Schools partners with the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission to recognize outstanding Native American students...
TULSA, OK
swosu.edu

Two E’s Representing SWOSU at the Miss Oklahoma Competition

Miss SWOSU Emily Gill of Lawton (Eisenhower) and Miss SWOSU’s Outstanding Teen Emma Youngblood of Walters will represent Southwestern Oklahoma State University at the Miss Oklahoma Competition set for June 6-11 in the RiverSpirit Resort & Casino in Tulsa. A send off celebration is planned Friday, May 27, from...
WEATHERFORD, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bixby, OK
Education
City
Bixby, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#Android#Highschool#Bixby High School
okstate.edu

Western Oklahoma faces wheat crop devastation

Media Contact: Alisa Boswell-Gore | Agricultural Communications Services | 405-744-7115 | alisa.gore@okstate.edu. On the western side of Oklahoma, early cotton acre establishment is in question, and winter wheat outcome looks devastating, according to Gary Strickland, Jackson County director and southwest regional agronomist for Oklahoma State University Extension. With winter wheat...
STILLWATER, OK
KTSA

San Antonio based Cavender Auto Family expands into Oklahoma

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A family business that started in San Antonio is expanding. Cavender Auto Family has recently purchased a pair of dealerships in Oklahoma. The Ford Dealerships, founded in 1952, are located in Oklahoma City and Norman. Dale Daniels who has owned and operated the dealerships...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Education
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

IRONMAN triathlon results announced

TULSA, Okla. — Results have been announced in Sunday’s Certified Piedmontese Beef IRONMAN triathlon. Tulsa’s own Sam Carr, of the M25-29 age group, took first place in the men’s race with a time of 9:29:59. Maggie Rusch of Boulder, Colo., took first in the women’s race...
TULSA, OK
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy