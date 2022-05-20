ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX fall TV schedule includes six new programs

By Rick Bentley
 4 days ago

The 2022-2023 lineup for FOX will feature six new programs according to Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment. Those additions include three new dramas, two new animated comedies and one new unscripted series. The network has not announced when the new shows will launch or what the fall lineup will look like.

One of the new dramas to launch in the fall is “Monarch.” The country music drama starring Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel was originally scheduled to be on the FOX schedule earlier this year but was delayed.

The other new dramas include the crime anthology series “Accused” and the missing persons drama of “Alert.”

“Monarch” is a multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music. The Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon, “Feud,” “Thelma & Louise”) and her beloved husband, “Texas Truthteller” Albie Roman (Trace Adkins). Even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie.

“Accused” is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning British crime anthology. Each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. The story is told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks. Emmy and Golden Globe winner Michael Chiklis (“The Shield”) guest-stars in the premiere episode.

“Alert” is a police procedural about the Los Angeles Police Department’s missing person’s unit.  When police officer Nikki Parker’s son goes missing, she joins the LAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit to help other people find their loved ones, even as she searches for her own. Six years later, her world is turned upside-down when her ex-husband, Devon Zoellner, shows up with a proof-of-life photo of their missing boy. Or is it?

FOX continues to embrace primetime animation as it will add “Grimsburg” starring and executive-produced by Jon Hamm and “Krapopolis” from “Rick and Morty” co-creator Dan Harmon and starring Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade and Matt Berry.  They join ‘The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “The Great North” and “Housebroken” in the animation family.

FOX doubles down on unscripted series from Gordon Ramsay with “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” that will feature the award-winning chef’s all-new search for the next big food and drink entrepreneur.

The new seasons of “Fantasy Island” and “LEGO Masters” that had been previously announced to be part of the FOX summer lineup now will be part of the 2022-2023 season.

To make room for the six new shows, FOX executives canceled “The Big Leap,” “Our Kind of People” and “Pivoting.”

Returning FOX series include: dramas “9-1-1: Lone Star”  (Season Four) and “The Cleaning Lady” (Season Two); comedies ‘Call Me Kat” (Season Three) and “Welcome to Flatch” (Season Two); animated series “The Simpsons” (Season 34),”Family Guy” (Season 20), “Bob’s Burgers” (Season 13), “The Great North” (Season Three) and ‘Housebroken” (Season Two); and unscripted series “The Masked Singer” (Season Eight), “Crime Scene Kitchen” (Season Two) and “Hell’s Kitchen.”

