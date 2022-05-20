ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man rescued after rising tides trap him inside California sea cave

By Amy Graff
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
A man taking photos inside a sea cave in San Diego, Calif., was trapped by the rising tide on Wednesday morning, officials...

San Diego weekly Reader

Murder at 63rd and El Cajon Blvd.

By late October they had an apartment at Fortieth Street and Orange Avenue. Early one morning Garrett saw two men at the front door, one of whom was Marck Lambros III, a pudgy twenty-nine-year-old who had come to get back some gold jewelry David had stolen from Lambros after the two had met in front of the Press Room bar at Third Avenue and Broadway.
EL CAJON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Dies in Bicycle Collision on Interstate 5 [San Diego, CA]

Female Bicyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Crash on Clairemont Drive. The accident happened shortly before 9:30 a.m., on the southbound side of the freeway, just north of Clairemont Drive. For reasons unknown, the driver of a passing vehicles struck the female bicyclist. Due to the extent of injuries sustained, medical...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Nine Shot, 1 Killed in Shooting at Southern California Party

One person was killed and nine people were wounded during an overnight shooting at a party that drew about 100 people to a Southern California hookah lounge, police said Saturday. San Bernardino police officers dispatched late Friday found the person who was killed outside the lounge, where the party advertised...
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Woman Killed on 55 Freeway in Tustin

TUSTIN – A woman was killed early Saturday while walking in lanes of the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway in Tustin. Sarah De La Riva was 33 years old and her city of residence was not available, according to the Orange County coroner’s office. The crash occurred about 1:10...
TUSTIN, CA
FitnessVolt.com

2022 California Night of Champions Pro Results & Scorecard

The California Night of Champions 2022 Olympia qualifier took place on May 21, 2022 in Anaheim, California, featuring Pro Bikini division. A total of 17 Bikini athletes competed to qualify for the biggest bodybuilding contest, Mr. Olympia 2022. The winner of the show was Sierra Swann of Marietta, Georgia. Jodie Jean-Yuncker came in second, followed by Gabriella Mohamed in third.
ANAHEIM, CA
iheart.com

Bill To Ban California Water Oil Drilling Has Been Killed By Lawmakers

A bill designed to ban oil drilling in California waters has been killed by lawmakers. Legislation to close down operations on offshore oil rigs off the Orange County coast failed to pass in a state Senate committee on Thursday. Senate Bill 953 was originally written to allow the State Lands Commission to terminate offshore oil leases by the end of 2024 if the agency was unable to negotiate buyouts with petroleum companies operating the oil platforms. The legislation focused on three oil leases in state waters adjacent to Orange County specifically, not 23 other oil rigs in federal waters along the rest of California’s coastline.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Point Loma couple who died in apparent murder-suicide are identified

A married couple in their 80s who died in an apparent murder-suicide in their Point Loma home were identified by San Diego police on May 20. Police said it appears that Stanley Ribeiro, 86, shot his wife, Anita Ribeiro, 83, then shot himself at their home on Lowell Street near Nimitz Boulevard on May 16.
SFGate

California teacher suspected of molesting kids in classroom

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A substitute teacher was arrested on suspicion of molesting four female students in a classroom at a Southern California elementary school, authorities said. The alleged victims, ages 8 and 9 years old, told investigators the teacher touched them in appropriately in separate incidents at...
SANTA ANA, CA
