Lahinch Tavern and Grill’s final day of service will be on Monday, May 30. The restaurant will be hosting a “Lahinch’s Last Waltz” event that day starting at 3pm. The restaurant posted the following message on their social media accounts: “Lahinch’s Last Waltz | We are sad to announce that Monday, May 30th will be Lahinch’s last day open. We had a great run these past six years, but as with most others in the food and music industry, COVID took a big toll and we must say farewell. A huge thank you to everyone who has supported us! We hope to see you in these next two weeks, and say goodbye in style—come out for our last night with our last Monday night Blues Jam, music starts at 7pm”

POTOMAC, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO