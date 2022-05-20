Los Alamos High School Graduating Senior Dayna Glover To Major In Secondary Education At New Mexico State University

Los Alamos High School students who received their State Bilingual Seal for Spanish Monday evening are, back row from left, Cinyoung Huang, Aaron Philip, Andrei Moiorov, Joshua Moulton, Erick Leonard and Andrew Corless. Front row: Sayra Villalobos, Sara Franco-Duque, Olivia Bell, Elizabeth Frost, Lanee Gunn and Christina Nisoli. The state Seal of Bilingualism certifies that the recipient is proficient for meaningful us in college, a career or to meet a local community language need in a world language other than English. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
