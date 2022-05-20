ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Los Alamos High School Graduating Senior Dayna Glover To Major In Secondary Education At New Mexico State University

By Los Alamos Reporter
losalamosreporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Alamos High School graduating senior Dayna Glover will be attending New Mexico State University majoring in Secondary Education. She wants...

losalamosreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos High School Graduating Senior Wesley Stanfield Accepts Scholarship To Play Basketball, Study Business Management At Midland University

Los Alamos High School graduating senior Wesley Stanfield has accepted a scholarship to play basketball and study business management at Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska. He is very excited for this new adventure and opportunity. Wesley played varsity soccer and basketball his sophomore, junior and senior years, and achieved a scholar athlete award every season in both sports. He was captain for both soccer and basketball his senior year. Wesley has enjoyed being able to hang out with his friends this year and in-person senior activities. He is the son of Sean Stanfield and Amy Lee. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos High School Recipients Of State Bilingualism Seal Honored Monday Evening

Los Alamos High School students who received their State Bilingual Seal for Spanish Monday evening are, back row from left, Cinyoung Huang, Aaron Philip, Andrei Moiorov, Joshua Moulton, Erick Leonard and Andrew Corless. Front row: Sayra Villalobos, Sara Franco-Duque, Olivia Bell, Elizabeth Frost, Lanee Gunn and Christina Nisoli. The state Seal of Bilingualism certifies that the recipient is proficient for meaningful us in college, a career or to meet a local community language need in a world language other than English. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos High School Graduating Senior Cathryn L. DeWulf Is Enlisted In U.S. Navy, Ships Out In July

Los Alamos High School graduating senior Cathryn L. De Wulf is enlisted in the U.S. Navy and will ship out in July. Cathryn joined NJROTC when she was a freshman in high school. She was Captain of the overall Drill Team in for three of her four years in the program. The drill team took first and second place in state competition numerous times while under her command. In her spare time, Cathryn loves to spend time with her family, especially her niece Layla Marie. She is excited to graduate and begin her career with the Navy and have the opportunity to travel the world. She is the daughter of Steven and Valerie De Wulf and the youngest sibling of Samantha and Michael De Wulf. We are all very proud of her. Photo by Don Taylor Photography.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Education
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho High School valedictorian: Dreamed of being at the top of class

Serena Helewicz is valedictorian of the Rio Rancho High School Class of 2022. She shares her thoughts and advice for underclassmen here. After high school, I wish to work toward my goal of becoming a biomedical researcher. I am still deciding on the college, but currently, it looks like I will be attending UNM for my undergraduate and majoring in biochemistry! Some other options I am looking at are Nazareth College near Rochester and Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.
RIO RANCHO, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Zia Credit Union Sponsors Free Creative Writing Workshop For Teens Through Fuller Lodge Art Center Summer Art Camp

Zia Credit Union is collaborating with Fuller Lodge Art Center by sponsoring a free creative writing workshop or teens June 20-24 called “Story Anatomy”. The workshop will be led by Cat Ozment who has taught creative writing though the Art Center since 2017, including Fiction Basics, Principles of Story Structure, Compelling Characters, Critical Reading for Creative Writers and a variety of NaNoWriMo prep classes, and more.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Alamos High School#Secondary Education#Highschool#English#Lahs#Dance Arts Los Alamos#Nmsu
KOAT 7

Evacuees turned graduates at United World College

GLORIETA, N.M. — It was a one-of-a-kind graduation for students at the United World College. On Saturday, staff and faculty hosted a special ceremony for the class of 2022 at Camp Glorieta. The location has served as the school's secondary home for the last several weeks. "The last two...
GLORIETA, NM
KRQE News 13

New study supports city of Albuquerque’s plan to revitalize downtown

New study supports city of Albuquerque’s plan to revitalize downtown. New study supports city of Albuquerque’s plan to …. Lincoln National Forest closing due to high fire …. New Mexico woman donating breast milk amid formula …. Cultural Affairs to offer free admission for locals …. Bandelier National...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Report: Albuquerque ranked #129th best place to live

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, U.S. News and World Report released their rankings for the Best Places to Live in the United States in 2022-2023. At the top of the list were Huntsville, AL, Colorado Springs, CO, Green Bay, WI, Boulder, CO, and San Jose, CA rounding out the top five. But did anywhere in New Mexico make the list?
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State researchers save tree seedlings from wildfires

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University says it was able to save 75,000 tree seedlings from the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak Fire. The university says the fire threatened its forestry research center which is dedicated to restoring forested lands devastated by fires. Staff scrambled to move 3M tree seeds from the center’s freezers to […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
KRQE News 13

Motorcycle ride honoring military comes through New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Motorcyclists riding across New Mexico made their way through New Mexico Saturday. The motorcycle ride, which as not been held for two years because of the pandemic, honors military personnel who have died and those missing in action. Starting in Albuquerque, travelers made the 293 mile ride to Amarillo, Texas. Santa Fe […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMDOT asking Santa Fe residents for feedback on road redesign project

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe residents still have time to submit their input on a significant road project. NMDOT has plans to redesign Cerrillos Rd. from St. Michael’s to St. Francis. The options have been narrowed down to 10.5 ft. driving lanes with bike lanes and wider sidewalk buffers. Crosswalks are also proposed between San […]
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

UPDATE: Cleveland HS student may face charges after bringing gun to campus

A male Cleveland High School student was arrested after being seen carrying a handgun to school on Tuesday morning. He is being held at the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center, Rio Rancho Police Department Lt. Jacquelynn Reedy told the Observer. Late Tuesday morning, a Cleveland High School student told a...
RIO RANCHO, NM
losalamosreporter.com

County Holds Ribbon-Cutting And Bench Dedication Ceremony At Canyon Rim Trail Underpass

Participating in Friday’s ribbon-cutting event for the Canyon Rim Trail Underpass are, from left, Los Alamos County Councilor David Reagor, Councilor Melanee Hand, Public Works Director Juan Rael, Denise Derkacs, Council Chair Randall Ryti and County Engineer Eric Martinez. Also pictured are Alex Sanchez, Larry Lujan, Amelia Sanchez, Shirley Lujan and Hector Sanchez, family members of Desirae Lujan, the Project Manager who passed away before the project was completed. Photo by Vint Miller/Los Alamos County.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico May 20 – May 27

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 20 – May 27 around New Mexico. Albuquerque Events May 20 – Family Picnic Night at the Botanic Garden – Spend an evening with the family surrounded by floral landscapes. Start the summer season with food, fun, and live music. Event-goers can see local bands like […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy