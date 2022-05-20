Los Alamos High School Graduating Senior Dayna Glover To Major In Secondary Education At New Mexico State University

Los Alamos High School graduating senior Cathryn L. De Wulf is enlisted in the U.S. Navy and will ship out in July. Cathryn joined NJROTC when she was a freshman in high school. She was Captain of the overall Drill Team in for three of her four years in the program. The drill team took first and second place in state competition numerous times while under her command. In her spare time, Cathryn loves to spend time with her family, especially her niece Layla Marie. She is excited to graduate and begin her career with the Navy and have the opportunity to travel the world. She is the daughter of Steven and Valerie De Wulf and the youngest sibling of Samantha and Michael De Wulf. We are all very proud of her. Photo by Don Taylor Photography.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 7 HOURS AGO