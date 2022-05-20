PGA Championship and Tulsa Ironman scheduled in the same weekend

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is facing a busy weekend. The PGA Championship is now in full swing, but the Ironman village is now set up at Tulsa’s Oklahoma State University (OSU) campus.

FOX23 spoke to Kathleen and Alan Brant as they prepare for their first ironman in Tulsa. The couple traveled to Tulsa from Missouri for the competition.

“October of 2019, we set out on this journey. [We] tried to compete multiple times. Once during the pandemic, then once in [Sacramento, Cali.] where a weather system had different plans,” Alan Brant said. “Thirty minutes before the race starts, we had a cancellation, so this is our third attempt.”

He continued, “[We’ve] never have been able actually try to do it but we’re going to get to the start line this time.”

Last year, the Ironman was in town during the remembrance of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. This year, the ironman is sharing Tulsa with the PGA Championship.

Eric Atnip with Ironman says this is an exciting time for Tulsa

“It’s a happy coincidence we can have two big events like this in the same place at the same time. I think it’s good for Tulsa anytime you can have these events coexisting bringing people to the city it’s a positive all around,” Atnip said.

Atnip also said it’s a great to have this year’s event without the COVID safety guidelines.

“We’re excited to have the event look a lot more like a normal event would on a normal year and let the athletes enjoy the experience,” he said.

Matt Stockman with Tulsa Regional Tourism says Ironman brings in $13.8 million to the city and more than 2,000 athletes come into town, not including families and spectators.

Next year is the third and final year that Ironman will be in Tulsa.

The competition is Sunday.

