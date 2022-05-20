Severe Weather Statement issued for Burlington, Camden, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cumberland; Dauphin; Lebanon; York The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania Central Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania Western Lebanon County in south central Pennsylvania Northwestern York County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 335 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Dehart Dam to Paxtonia to Lower Allen to Dillsburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Harrisburg, Lower Allen, Hershey, Colonial Park, Progress, Middletown, Camp Hill, Palmyra, New Cumberland, Linglestown, Steelton and Annville. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 235 to 259. Interstate 78 from mile markers 0 to 4. Interstate 81 from mile markers 68 to 96. Interstate 83 from mile markers 29 to 50. Interstate 283 from mile markers 0 to 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO