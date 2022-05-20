ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Polk, LA

Fort Polk welcomes new Command Sergeant Major

By Amanda Johnson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Polk, La. (KPLC) - Fort Polk held an Assumption of Responsibility ceremony Friday morning, welcoming Command Sgt. Maj. David P....

WASHINGTON (AP) — An independent commission is recommending new names for nine Army posts that commemorated Confederate officers. Among their recommendations: Fort Polk, in Louisiana, would be renamed Fort Johnson, after Sgt. William Henry Johnson, a Black Medal of Honor recipient who served in the Army in World War I.
An independent commission is recommending new names for nine Army posts that commemorated Confederate officers, including Fort Polk. Tyler is tracking multiple rounds of possible severe weather and heavy rainfall through Wednesday night this work week. Details here. 5/24/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast. Updated: 12 hours ago. Tyler is tracking a...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The test results have come back for the 16 candidates that have applied for the Alexandria Fire Chief position. The Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board reviewed and approved the test results and reported that all applicants passed the exam. This open position is to...
A Vernon Parish deputy is being called a hero after his tireless work and dedication in locating a senior citizen who had become lost last week. On Friday, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call that an 89-year-old, cognitively impaired man had wandered away from his home in the Burr Ferry community. Family members told authorities they were even more concerned because the man had trouble speaking due to medical issues.
Louisiana Government
Allen Greene typified the Reconstruction-era “scalawag”—a local citizen who allied himself with the Radical Republicans who controlled national and state government to achieve personal political and financial aspirations. Scalawags were considered traitors to the South, just as bad, if not worse, than the carpetbaggers from the North.
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has submitted its redistricting plan to the U.S. Justice Department after the 2020 census. The new map (shown at the bottom of this article) was adopted by the school board on March 15. Louisiana law requires school boards to redistrict after each federal census and to submit those plans to the U.S. Department of Justice. Both the new plan and the plan adopted 10 years ago provide for nine single-member election districts - RPSB also shared that the general markings of the current plan are similar to that of the prior plan.
May is National Foster Care Month, and there is a desperate need for foster families here in Central Louisiana. Fort Polk held an Assumption of Responsibility ceremony Friday morning, welcoming Command Sgt. Maj. David P. Hanson as the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk’s top non-commissioned officer. Man...
2 Teens from Louisiana and 1 from Texas Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Multiple Vehicles in a Business Parking Lot. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on May 23, 2022, that on May 22 at approximately 2:00 a.m., CPSO deputies were working an off-duty security detail at a bar on Common Street in Lake Charles when they heard multiple shots fired from a nearby parking lot. Deputies reportedly went to the parking lot after noticing a car exiting at a high rate of speed. Deputies later discovered a firearm and several shell casings on the ground near where the car was seen leaving. A subsequent investigation revealed that the gunfire struck approximately five vehicles.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On May 22, 2022 at 11:31 AM the Pineville Police Department responded to a call of a deceased person on the Red River levee. A body was located on the levee between the Pineville sewer. treatment facility and Fort Randolph State Park. The black male...
The following has been provided by the Leesville Police Department:. As the Memorial Day holiday approaches, Leesville Police Department would like to remind drivers about the importance of seat belt use. Leesville Police Department is once again a recipient of the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission grant and will be participating in the NHTSA/LHSC Click It or Ticket traffic safety campaign for the Click it or Ticket National Mobilization which is scheduled from May 23- June 5, 2022.
Natchitoches Police welcome three new officers after graduating from the Alexandria Regional Police Academy. The Natchitoches Police Department has three new officers that graduated from the Alexandria Regional Police Academy earlier today. The three new officers are Jonathan Severance, Justin Hall and Gavin Watson. The new officers spent several grueling...
Financial planner Danielle Nava is invested in Southwest Louisiana and wants to create an even better region in which her 2-year-old twin daughters can thrive. “A lot of us continue to choose to live in Southwest Louisiana,” she said. “Collectively we all know the potential of Lake Charles and our area and the great thing about Just Imagine is that it transcends barriers and brings us all together to have input on the future of our community.”
The following has been provided by Louisiana Christian University:. Alena Noakes, a Grant Parish native, was all smiles as she walked across the stage at Louisiana Christian University’s Commencement Exercises earlier this month. She, however, had completed all her requirements to graduate and with honors by December 2021. She was the 2018 recipient of the Smith Scholarship.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria City Council President Catherine Davidson has officially requested that Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell’s office investigate Mayor Jeff Hall’s handling of public information on the Alexandria Police Department. In a letter dated last Friday (May 20, 2022), which was the day after...
