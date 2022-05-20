Fort Polk welcomes new Command Sergeant Major

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has submitted its redistricting plan to the U.S. Justice Department after the 2020 census. The new map (shown at the bottom of this article) was adopted by the school board on March 15. Louisiana law requires school boards to redistrict after each federal census and to submit those plans to the U.S. Department of Justice. Both the new plan and the plan adopted 10 years ago provide for nine single-member election districts - RPSB also shared that the general markings of the current plan are similar to that of the prior plan.

RAPIDES PARISH, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO