Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox had the last laugh in their three-game series in the Bronx against the New York Yankees, as Tony La Russa’s squad took with them back to Chicago a 5-0 win over the Bronx Bombers on Sunday. Prior to that, the White Sox beat the Yankees in an earlier game on the same day, 3-1. But the real fuel for the animosity between these teams in the series was spilled during the Yankees’ 7-5 win over the White Sox Saturday.

