Accidents

Illinois woman dies after falling near a waterfall in Colorado

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Rocky Mountain National Park (Grant Chesin/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — A 21-year-old woman has died after she fell near a waterfall in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado on Thursday.

KMGH-TV says the unidentified woman fell at Adams Falls inside Rocky Mountain National Park.

The woman’s name has not been released because next of kin has not yet been notified, but the woman is 21-years-old and she is from Virginia, Illinois, says KUSA. RMNP officials along with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, Grand County Search and Rescue, and Grand Lake Fire assisted with the rescue.

No further information has been released.

wlds.com

Cass County Woman Dies in Fall in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado

A Cass County woman has died after a fall in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado on Thursday. Park authorities told local media that the body of 21 year old Lydia Davidsmeier of Virginia, Illinois was recovered at Adams Falls along the East Inlet Trail on the west side of the park. Grand County, Colorado and Grand Lake, Colorado emergency services aided the National Park Service in the recovery.
CASS COUNTY, IL
Accidents
Public Safety
