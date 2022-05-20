ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian files for restraining order after ‘stranger sends death threats to her and kids in more than 80 letters’

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FlTvk_0flCLhBR00

KIM Kardashian has filed a restraining order against a stranger who allegedly sent a slew of menacing letters containing death threats against her and her four children, reports claim.

The fashion icon's lawyer stormed into court on Monday to file a restraining order against alleged suspect David Resendiz, someone Kim says she's never met, TMZ reports citing court docs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NPWaQ_0flCLhBR00
Kim Kardashian is seen arriving at Ristorante Puny on May 20 in Portofino, Italy as it was revealed she filed a restraining order against a man who has allegedly sent her death threats Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S97pl_0flCLhBR00
Kim claims the stranger threatened her and her four children Credit: Instagram / Kim Kardashian
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z1WHn_0flCLhBR00
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may reportedly consider a move to Australia, according to reports Credit: Getty

According to the court docs, Kim claims Resendiz somehow got her home and business addresses and has sent more than 80 threatening letters.

The letters allegedly contained various death threats against Kim and her four children.

Kim says Resendiz made numerous false and delusional claims about her intimate relationships, TMZ reported citing court docs.

She claims the stranger made "disturbing sexual references about her in his letters."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xXA5_0flCLhBR00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m3cNX_0flCLhBR00

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star alleged that the man threatened to kill her in multiple letters.

Per the docs, Kim claimed that on April 25, she received a written bomb threat in a note delivered to one of her business offices.

She said the letter is a "dead ringer" for the ones Resendiz has previously sent.

Kim says she's scared for her and her family's safety and believes if Resendiz's letters go unchecked, he could harm or even kill her, the outlet reported.

Kim asked a judge to keep the stranger 100 yards away from her and her family as well as halt any form of contact with her.

PETE DAVIDSON 'QUITS' SNL

The news comes after Variety reported that Kim's boo Pete Davidson is expected to reveal that he's stepping down from Saturday Night Live.

He is one of a handful of long-serving cast members, including Michael Che, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, and Kenan Thompson, whose tenure on the show has come up for scrutiny at the conclusion of recent seasons.

NBC declined to make producers at SNL available for comment.

The Staten Island native's departure will likely see the end of Chad, Pete's apathetic recurring sketch character, who has become a fan favorite.

The news is sure to bring a lot of attention to SNL as the show prepares to take a summer hiatus and recalibrate its cast and contributors.

This Saturday's episode will be the finale of season 47, and the star and co-creator of Russian Doll, Natasha Lyonne, will be the host for the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tyJ2F_0flCLhBR00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z7Pxo_0flCLhBR00

Earlier today, Deadline reported that Pete and Kim may be considering a move to Australia as their relationship becomes more and more serious.

He has landed a role in Wizards! and filming will take place in Queensland, Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fs6Ol_0flCLhBR00
Kim is in Portofino ahead of Kourtney and Travis' wedding in Italy on Saturday Credit: Getty

