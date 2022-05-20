Salinas, Erickson, win primaries in new Oregon 6th District

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — State Rep. Andrea Salinas has won the Democratic primary in Oregon’s new 6th U.S. House district.

Salinas, who has maintained her lead as more ballots have been counted from Tuesday’s primary, would be Oregon’s first Hispanic congresswoman if elected in November.

She was endorsed by Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a standard-bearer for the party’s progressive wing. Earlier this week Democratic candidate Carrick Flynn had said he was conceding to Salinas.

On the Republican side Mike Erickson, a Lake Oswego businessman, has advanced to the November election in the 6th.

Money poured into the Democratic race for a newly created District seat that featured Flynn, a relatively unknown political newcomer backed by a cryptocurrency kingpin and Salinas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.