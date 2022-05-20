5-20-22 The Chris Berg Show Episode 165

(Moorhead, MN) -- A republican candidate for Minnesota state senate district 4 says his campaign continues, even though he did not receive official party endorsement. "What we are doing is growing the movement within Clay County as an example for the rest of the state to follow and what we are doing is we are bringing that power of the political party back into the people's hands," said Edwin Hahn.

CLAY COUNTY, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO