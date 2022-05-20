5-20-22 The Chris Berg Show Episode 165

(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man accused of trying to kill three others last year after a downtown bar fight plans to argue he acted in self-defense. Jury selection began Monday for the trial of 44-year-old Brandon Roosevelt Grant. He faces three felony counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault.
(Fargo, ND) -- A state trooper running for Fargo City Commission is accused of having an inappropriate conversation with a motorist. Trooper Des Marinov says engaging in a personal conversation with the motorist during an April 15th stop in Trail County and detaining her "further in the stop than was permissible" was unwise and a mistake.
(Moorhead, MN) -- A woman was taken to Sanford Hospital after crashing her car Sunday evening on I-94. The Minnesota State Patrol says 28-year-old Dallas, Texas native Ginger Marie Macone was headed westbound on the highway near milepost 1 around 10:24 p.m. when she came across an object in the roadway and swerved to avoid it. As a result, the vehicle rolled into a ditch off the highway.
(Moorhead, MN) -- Former Moorhead battalion chief Kayla Cross has pleaded guilty in Cass County District Court to a Class B Misdemeanor DUI test refusal charge. The charge came from a crash last November in West Fargo that injured one person. Cross was sentenced to a suspended 30 days in jail, and was fined $500.
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Sierra Nelson, who was last seen at Fargo North High School around 4 p.m. Monday, is approximately 4'11" tall and weighs 88 pounds. She was last seen wearing distressed jeans, a maroon/red fitted shirt and Converse shoes with gorillas on them.
(Jamestown, ND) -- A man is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation after barricading himself in a bedroom. Jamestown Police responded early Monday morning to reports of break ins at the Northland Estates. Reports say a man broke into a home, pushed the homeowner to the ground then barricaded himself inside a bedroom in the residence.
(Fargo, ND) -- There were no injuries reported after a fire at a home in North Fargo late Sunday afternoon. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio it responded to a report of a structure fire at 1137 8th Street North, just East of NDSU, at 3:55 p.m. The caller reported that heavy black smoke was coming up from the basement of their house, but they did not know what was on fire.
(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota panel that regulates the state's energy industry is extending the deadline for proposals to build a natural gas pipeline across the state. The all-Republican North Dakota Industrial Commission headed by Governor Doug Burgum voted Monday to move the deadline for proposals to August 15th after no applications were received by the initial deadline.
On Tuesday the North Dakota State baseball team earned eight All-Summit League selections. Head coach Tyler Oakes was also named the Summit League Coach of the Year, the league office announced. In his first season at the helm, Oakes guided the Bison to its first Summit League regular season title...
(Fargo, ND) -- He may be the most under the radar Fargo City Commission candidate, but Tom Magin has big plans if you vote for him in the upcoming June 2022 election. Magin, who has spent the better part of 40 years in law enforcement, says one of his key platforms is shifting Fargo to a ward system if elected.
(West Fargo, ND) -- 11 out of 13 West Fargo businesses passed tobacco compliance checks performed by Fargo Cass Public Health. Two businesses did not pass the most recent check by local officials, which ensures tobacco retailers do not sell the product to individuals under 21-years-old. Both Eagle Run Crossing at 3210 Sheyenne St. and Petro Serve USA at 239 Main Ave. W. failed for the first time in a year timeline. The remaining 85% of businesses who sell tobacco in West Fargo passed the checks.
(Fargo, ND) -- The publisher of a new survey on guns and violent crime says the results show people are "badly misinformed". "You know you listen to any of the news discussions these days, and you listen to the Biden Administration and the overwhelming that is given out is that violent crimes involve guns," said Dr. John Lott, President of the Crime Prevention Research Center, the group which commissioned the study.
(Fargo, ND) -- After her mother spent over four decades working inside the Fargo Public School District, one candidate in the upcoming June election cited her recent passing as motivation and a 'calling' to run for one of the five open school board seats. Melissa Burkland, who also currently serves...
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing teen. Authorities say 13-year-old Zyanya Berlin was last seen near her home in South Fargo around 8 p.m. Monday. Berlin is approximately 5'4" tall and weighs 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, dark pants and green Crocs.
(Fargo, ND) -- Fresh off her endorsement by the Fargo Education Association, former teacher and current state director for Planned Parenthood North Central States Katie Christensen says her focus continues to be on supporting educators and doing what's best for students in the district. Christensen, who served as a middle...
(Moorhead, MN) -- A republican candidate for Minnesota state senate district 4 says his campaign continues, even though he did not receive official party endorsement. "What we are doing is growing the movement within Clay County as an example for the rest of the state to follow and what we are doing is we are bringing that power of the political party back into the people's hands," said Edwin Hahn.
(Fargo, ND) -- The race for Fargo School Board is heating up, and one candidate is continuing his push to be a beacon of hope for teachers in the district. Greg Clark, who is a data analyst and has pronounced himself 'relentlessly diplomatic' is focusing in on how to be a reliable source for improvement for teachers in the district.
North Dakota State baseball has earned the No. 1 seed in the Summit League Championship after finishing the regular season with a 30-17 (17-5 Summit) overall record. This is NDSU’s first Summit League regular season title, including the seventh time in program history the Bison have hit the 30-win mark.
(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate who has etched his platform in serving the public and helping resident in Fargo find and keep jobs is pushing for even more workforce development if elected to the City Commission this June. Business Owner and community advocate Ahmed Shiil says the work that he...
University of North Dakota senior defensive back Evan Holm has signed a professional contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Monday, the organization announced. With the signing there are now two former Fighting Hawks on the Blue Bombers, including Brady Oliveira who signed in 2019. Holm started in all 11...
