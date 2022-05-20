ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

5-20-22 The Chris Berg Show Episode 165

By Bridget Grathwohl
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica's two tiered justice system, I will...

Trial begins for Bismarck Tavern shooter

(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man accused of trying to kill three others last year after a downtown bar fight plans to argue he acted in self-defense. Jury selection began Monday for the trial of 44-year-old Brandon Roosevelt Grant. He faces three felony counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault.
FARGO, ND
State Trooper running for Fargo office accused of inappropriate conversation

(Fargo, ND) -- A state trooper running for Fargo City Commission is accused of having an inappropriate conversation with a motorist. Trooper Des Marinov says engaging in a personal conversation with the motorist during an April 15th stop in Trail County and detaining her "further in the stop than was permissible" was unwise and a mistake.
FARGO, ND
One hospitalized in Moorhead crash

(Moorhead, MN) -- A woman was taken to Sanford Hospital after crashing her car Sunday evening on I-94. The Minnesota State Patrol says 28-year-old Dallas, Texas native Ginger Marie Macone was headed westbound on the highway near milepost 1 around 10:24 p.m. when she came across an object in the roadway and swerved to avoid it. As a result, the vehicle rolled into a ditch off the highway.
MOORHEAD, MN
Mapleton Fire Chief pleads guilty to Class B Misdemeanor

(Moorhead, MN) -- Former Moorhead battalion chief Kayla Cross has pleaded guilty in Cass County District Court to a Class B Misdemeanor DUI test refusal charge. The charge came from a crash last November in West Fargo that injured one person. Cross was sentenced to a suspended 30 days in jail, and was fined $500.
MOORHEAD, MN
Fargo Police looking for missing girl

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Sierra Nelson, who was last seen at Fargo North High School around 4 p.m. Monday, is approximately 4'11" tall and weighs 88 pounds. She was last seen wearing distressed jeans, a maroon/red fitted shirt and Converse shoes with gorillas on them.
Dehumidifier fire at Fargo home causes thousands in damages

(Fargo, ND) -- There were no injuries reported after a fire at a home in North Fargo late Sunday afternoon. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio it responded to a report of a structure fire at 1137 8th Street North, just East of NDSU, at 3:55 p.m. The caller reported that heavy black smoke was coming up from the basement of their house, but they did not know what was on fire.
FARGO, ND
North Dakota extending deadline for gas pipeline proposals

(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota panel that regulates the state's energy industry is extending the deadline for proposals to build a natural gas pipeline across the state. The all-Republican North Dakota Industrial Commission headed by Governor Doug Burgum voted Monday to move the deadline for proposals to August 15th after no applications were received by the initial deadline.
BISMARCK, ND
NDSU Bison Baseball Nearly Cleaned Out The All-Summit League Honors

On Tuesday the North Dakota State baseball team earned eight All-Summit League selections. Head coach Tyler Oakes was also named the Summit League Coach of the Year, the league office announced. In his first season at the helm, Oakes guided the Bison to its first Summit League regular season title...
FARGO, ND
85% of West Fargo businesses pass tobacco compliance checks

(West Fargo, ND) -- 11 out of 13 West Fargo businesses passed tobacco compliance checks performed by Fargo Cass Public Health. Two businesses did not pass the most recent check by local officials, which ensures tobacco retailers do not sell the product to individuals under 21-years-old. Both Eagle Run Crossing at 3210 Sheyenne St. and Petro Serve USA at 239 Main Ave. W. failed for the first time in a year timeline. The remaining 85% of businesses who sell tobacco in West Fargo passed the checks.
Crime researcher: voters are "badly misinformed" on gun-related crime

(Fargo, ND) -- The publisher of a new survey on guns and violent crime says the results show people are "badly misinformed". "You know you listen to any of the news discussions these days, and you listen to the Biden Administration and the overwhelming that is given out is that violent crimes involve guns," said Dr. John Lott, President of the Crime Prevention Research Center, the group which commissioned the study.
FARGO, ND
Update: Fargo Police find missing 13-year-old girl

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing teen. Authorities say 13-year-old Zyanya Berlin was last seen near her home in South Fargo around 8 p.m. Monday. Berlin is approximately 5'4" tall and weighs 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, dark pants and green Crocs.
FARGO, ND
Edwin Hahn continues state senate campaign and accuses Minnesota Republican Party of illegal actions

(Moorhead, MN) -- A republican candidate for Minnesota state senate district 4 says his campaign continues, even though he did not receive official party endorsement. "What we are doing is growing the movement within Clay County as an example for the rest of the state to follow and what we are doing is we are bringing that power of the political party back into the people's hands," said Edwin Hahn.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
Bison Baseball Has Earned The Top Seed In The Summit League Championship

North Dakota State baseball has earned the No. 1 seed in the Summit League Championship after finishing the regular season with a 30-17 (17-5 Summit) overall record. This is NDSU’s first Summit League regular season title, including the seventh time in program history the Bison have hit the 30-win mark.
TULSA, OK
UND’s Holm Is Heading To The CFL To Play For Winnipeg

University of North Dakota senior defensive back Evan Holm has signed a professional contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Monday, the organization announced. With the signing there are now two former Fighting Hawks on the Blue Bombers, including Brady Oliveira who signed in 2019. Holm started in all 11...
GRAND FORKS, ND

