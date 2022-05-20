ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Crews clear disabled tractor-trailers on I-526 in Daniel Island area

By Live 5 Web Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - I-526 traffic is back to normal...

Juvenile shot in North Charleston appears to be accident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police officials said a juvenile who was shot on Tuesday afternoon appears to be an accident. Around 3:30 p.m., police officers responded to a shots fired call in the 6500 block of Dorchester Road. “Responding officers found a juvenile male with an apparent...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
VIDEO: Officials tackle alligator in SC parking garage

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – See you later, alligator! Officers with the Charleston Police Department made an unusual arrest over the weekend. The officers tackled an alligator that found its way into a Daniel Island parking garage. According to the Charleston Police Department, men and women from CPD animal control, harbor patrol, and Daniel Island […]
CHARLESTON, SC
I-526 lanes reopen after crash near Don Holt Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Both westbound lanes of I-526 ahead of the Don Holt Bridge have reopened after a crash late Tuesday morning was cleared. The Charleston Police Department said the crash happened at 11:32 a.m. on the upslope to the bridge one mile east of the Virginia Avenue exit. For more than an hour, the westbound side of the interstate remained closed.
CHARLESTON, SC
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Traffic
Homicide victim found at North Charleston hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are investigating after a homicide victim was found at a hotel in North Charleston Monday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m., police were called to the Economy Inn on 5020 Rivers Ave. for a deceased man inside one of the rooms. “The case is being...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
CPD: Man carjacked outside West Ashley convenience store

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a carjacking that happened in the parking lot of a West Ashley convenience store. The Charleston Police Department said a man was sitting in his car at the Blue Water convenience store off Bees Ferry Road early Tuesday morning when he was approached by two individuals. Police said […]
CHARLESTON, SC
#Daniel Island#Tractor#Trucks#Wcsc
Ladson man helped rescue elderly neighbor from burning house

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Ladson man received 14 stitches in his leg and finger after helping to rescue a woman from her burning home over the weekend. Chris McRae was returning from a movie with his wife and a friend on Saturday night when they saw a house on fire on Miami Street. McRae and his friend rushed to the neighboring homes to inform the residents. At that point, they learned an elderly woman lived at the burning house.
LADSON, SC
Deputies locate teen missing since Wednesday

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a teen who had last been seen in Moncks Corner last Wednesday has been found. The 15-year-old had last been seen in the area of Gants Road in Moncks Corner on Wednesday of last week, Berkeley County Dep. Carli Drayton said.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Police: One arrested after reported MUSC carjacking

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC Public Safety officers say a man was arrested in a car reported stolen during a carjacking in the facility’s parking garage Monday afternoon. An MUSC incident report states the stolen vehicle was stopped by North Charleston Police hours after the incident, at 7:49 p.m. on Frazier Street. MUSC police say the driver of the vehicle was arrested, but they did not have the name of the driver.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
CFD: Sprinkler extinguishes West Ashley apartment fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) is crediting a sprinkler system with preventing kitchen fire from spreading to a 24-unit apartment building. According to CFD, dispatch received a call shortly before 3:00 a.m. Monday indicating a fire alarm had been activated at The Avenues at Verdier Pointe Apartments. The call was upgraded to a possible structure fire, prompting CFD, Saint Andrews Fire, Johns Island Fire, Charleston County EMS, and the Charleston Police Department to respond.
CHARLESTON, SC
Kitten adopted by Charleston police officer who saved her from car engine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say one of their officers took home a kitten he rescued from a Jeep engine recently. Officer Batiz was one of two officers to respond to a call about a kitten inside an engine, police said. After rescuing the little gal, Batiz put her in his police cruiser and offered to take care of her for the night.
CHARLESTON, SC
Ladson carjacking at gunpoint leaves mother and daughter in shock

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Keturah Adkinson says she and her 12-year-old daughter were the victims of a carjacking as she was working for Uber Eats delivering food and had to stop for gas a little after 10 p.m. on Sunday. Adkinson says she parked at a pump at the Scotchman...
LADSON, SC
Top 5 Beaches in the Charleston, SC area – New Video by The Board Tourist

The Charleston area is home to some of the best beaches in South Carolina. Folly Beach, Sullivan’s Island, Kiawah Beach, Seabrook Island and Isle of Palms are all popular destinations for locals and tourists alike. These beaches offer a variety of activities such as fishing, swimming, sunbathing, surfing, bike...
CHARLESTON, SC

