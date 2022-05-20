Crews clear disabled tractor-trailers on I-526 in Daniel Island area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) is crediting a sprinkler system with preventing kitchen fire from spreading to a 24-unit apartment building. According to CFD, dispatch received a call shortly before 3:00 a.m. Monday indicating a fire alarm had been activated at The Avenues at Verdier Pointe Apartments. The call was upgraded to a possible structure fire, prompting CFD, Saint Andrews Fire, Johns Island Fire, Charleston County EMS, and the Charleston Police Department to respond.
