Crews clear disabled tractor-trailers on I-526 in Daniel Island area

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Ladson man received 14 stitches in his leg and finger after helping to rescue a woman from her burning home over the weekend. Chris McRae was returning from a movie with his wife and a friend on Saturday night when they saw a house on fire on Miami Street. McRae and his friend rushed to the neighboring homes to inform the residents. At that point, they learned an elderly woman lived at the burning house.

LADSON, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO