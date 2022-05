Over the roar of their motorcycle engines, Bikers Against Animal Cruelty make it their mission to speak up and step up for those who cannot speak for themselves. According to Organization President Greg Belcher, the group took an over 30-mile ride Saturday to bring food and pet supplies to area rescues. The procession started at the Simon Foundation in Bloomfield before heading to the Dog Star Rescue in Bloomfield. Next, bikers drove to the Burlington Animal Control and then finished the ride at Chutes Gates in Terryville where they delivered supplies to the nearby Animal Rescue Foundation. The ride crossed a lot of backroads, said Belcher.

BLOOMFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO