The stage is set for the AA Suburban Council High School Baseball Section II championship series. This will be the first time ever that the sectional title is decided with a best of three series as opposed to a single championship game as it has been in the past. I have to say I am a fan of the new format. Both Saratoga and Shaker have had very solid seasons. This year was one of the wildest in recent memory for the suburban council. There were so many good pitchers and players. There was also a ton of parody as everybody won and lost big games. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:

ALBANY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO