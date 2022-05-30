The Best Memorial Day Deals for Cyclists

Looking for Memorial Day deals for cyclists? If so, you've come to the right place. For readers in the United States, Memorial Day is today, on Monday, May 30th.

In addition to honoring the sacrifices of the men and women of the armed services, this long weekend is a great time to enjoy family cookouts and get an extra day of riding in.

Many online retailers are launching Memorial Day sales with significant savings on bikes, apparel, accessories and more. We've rounded up our favorite Memorial Day cycling sales here. We'll be updating this article as more sales go live, so check back for frequent updates.

Memorial Day Cycling Brand Sales

The Best Memorial Day Cycling Deals

Components and tech

Vittoria Terreno Dry G2.0 TLR Tubeless Tire: was $60.00, now $45.99 - Save 20% at Competitive Cyclist

If you're gearing up for a summer of gravel grinding, a fresh set of tires is a great upgrade. The Terreno Dry G2.0 is one of our favorite dry-condition tires. The low-profile center tread rolls quickly and the mid-height shoulder knobs provide confident cornering performance. The 700x38 width is a versatile size for riders who split their time between the road and gravel. View Deal

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus: was $599.99, now $449.99 - Save 25% at Competitive Cyclist

The Garmin Edge 1030 Plus is an excellent choice for endurance riders looking for a full-featured computer with long battery life. Much like its Edge 1030 predecessor , the 1030 Plus remains Garmin's do-it-all device for those that don't want to cut corners, however, it has received several significant updates to improve its off-road and gravel capabilities.



View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire Multisport GPS Watch: was $799.99, now $599.99 - Save 25% at evo

The Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire Multisport GPS watch is a great option for cyclists looking for one device to use for all their outdoor activities, from road riding, to gravel grinding, running, swimming and even skiing. View Deal

Bikes

Co-op Cycles ADV 2.1 Bike: was $1,299, now $1,103.99 (REI members only) - Save 15% at REI

Fast and comfortable for riding around town or grinding gravel, the Co-op cycles ADV 2.1 is a great one-bike quiver with an affordable price tag. View Deal

Co-op Cycles REV 12 Kids' Balance Bike: was $139.00, now $117 (REI members only) - Save 15% at REI

Balance bikes are the gateway to a lifetime of fun on two wheels. The Co-op Cycles REV 12 kid's balance bike features a lightweight aluminum frame and rugged, kid-proof construction. View Deal

Orbea Gain M30 E-Bike: was $4,299.00, now $2,579.40 - Save 40% at Jenson USA.

Some rides call for a bit of extra assistance. The M30 version of the Orbea Gain sports a Shimano 105 R7000 2x11-speed drivetrain and a hub-mounted Ebikemotion X35 motor with up to 20mph of pedal assist to help you conquer the climbs. View Deal

Accessories

Silca Super Secret Chain Lube 12oz: was 55.00, now $44.00 - Save 20% at Competitive Cyclist

If marginal gains is your thing, consider Silca's Super Secret Chain Lube. Its wax-based formula offers the speed and silent running of a hot-melt wax-dipped chain to an easy-to-apply drip wax. View Deal

Specialized Purist Insulated Chromatek MoFlo Bottle: was $20, now $15 - Save 25% at Competitive Cyclist

Specialized Purist Insulated Chromatek MoFlo Bottle is a great option for summer rides. Not only is the inside of the bottle lined with an inert coating to keep funky flavors at bay, it's also insulated to keep every sip fresh and chilled. View Deal

Ortlieb Sport-Packer Classic Panniers - Pair: was 189.99, now $151.96 - Save 20% at Competitive Cyclist

Ortlieb's Sport-Packer Panniers are a great mid-sized option for weekend tours and daily commutes. The weatherproof top flap with a gasket underneath keeps rain at bay and reflective Scotchlite accents increase rider visibility in low light conditions. View Deal

Feedback Sports Pro Elite Bicycle Repair Stand: was $330.00, now $264.00 - Save 20% at Competitive Cyclist

The Pro Elite Bicycle Repair Stand is the best professional-grade portable bike stand on the market. This repair stand features Feedback's Secure Lock clamp easy push-button release so you can get bikes in and out of the stand quickly.. View Deal

Selle SMP Bar Tape Grip Gel 2.0: was $40.00, now $32.00 - Save 20% at Competitive Cyclist

Adding fresh grip tape is a great way to make an older bike feel, and look, its best. Selle's SMP Bar Tape Grip Gel 2.0 has a grippy texture and just the right about of padding to take the edge of rough roads and damp vibration.

Saris SuperClamp EX 2-Bike Hitch Rack: was $580.00, now $463.99 - Save 20% at REI

Gearing up for summer adventures? The Saris SuperClamp EX 2-bike hitch rack is easy to load, lightweight and sturdy, making it a worthy travel companion and an excellent way to carry your road, gravel and mountain bikes. View Deal

Unior T-Handle Hex Wrench Set: was $55.93, now $44.74 - Save 20% at Competitive Cyclist

Every home mechanic needs a quality set of hex wrenches. Unior's T-Handles cover the full range of sizes from 2.5 to 8mm and feature ergonomic handles that provide plenty of leverage for stubborn bolts. View Deal

Clothing

POC Do Blade Raceday Sunglasses: was $229.95, now $149.47 - Save 35% at Competitive Cyclist

POC's Do Blade Raceday Sunglasses offer the wearer a wide field of view free from obstructions. The Carl Zeiss lenses are treated with an anti-fog coating as well as POC’s Ripel coating, which work together to make sure fog, dirt, and sweat roll right off so you can keep on rolling. View Deal

Terry Women's Wayfarer Cycling Top: was $79.95, now $39.83 - Save 50% at REI

Sometimes you need a top to even out your jersey tan lines. While outfitted with traditional cycling features such as three rear pockets and breathable fabric, the wayfarer cycling top has a more casual look well-suited to post-ride activities. View Deal

Bontrager Men's Velocis Softshell Cycling Jacket: was $135.00, now $66.83 - Save 50% at REI

The Velocis cycling jacket is a great companion for chilly spring and fall rides. The front panel is wind and water-resistant for inclement weather protection and the rear features highly breathable thermal fabric that insulates without overheating. View Deal

Smith Reverb Sunglasses: was $199.00, now $159.20 - Save 20% at Jenson USA

A good pair of cycling sunglasses will increase contrast while shielding your eyes from the wind. We like the Reverbs for their sleek look, interchangeable lenses and extensive coverage. View Deal

RC902 S-PHYRE Cycling Shoes: was $30.00, now $322.50 - Save 25% at Competitive Cyclist

Shimano's flagship road shoe is on sale for a limited time. This World Tour-proven shoe features a rigid carbon sole and dual Boa Li2 dials with PowerZone wiring for easy adjustment and a perfect fit. View Deal

POC Ventral Lite Helmet: was $274.95, now $219.96 - Save 20%

POC crafted the Ventral Lite helmet with a minimalist design for the lightest weight possible and a simple adjustment system to find your ideal fit. The large channels make it one of the most breezy helmets we've tested. View Deal

7mesh WK3 Cargo Bib Short - Women's: was $199.95, now $159.96 - Save 20%

If you have centuries and gravel races on the calendar this summer reach for the WK3 cargo bibs. They feature an ultra-plush chamois for all-day comfort, cargo pockets to hold mid-ride essentials, and the aptly-named Pull2P strap design that makes it easy to take nature breaks without undressing. View Deal