ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Illinois woman dies after falling near a waterfall in Colorado

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uFyU0_0flCJHV500
Rocky Mountain National Park (Grant Chesin/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — A 21-year-old woman has died after she fell near a waterfall in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado on Thursday.

KMGH-TV says the unidentified woman fell at Adams Falls inside Rocky Mountain National Park.

The woman’s name has not been released because next of kin has not yet been notified, but the woman is 21-years-old and she is from Virginia, Illinois, says KUSA. RMNP officials along with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, Grand County Search and Rescue, and Grand Lake Fire assisted with the rescue.

No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Semi-truck crash spills 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler onto a Pennsylvania highway

ROSTRAVER, Penn. — A semi-truck crash spilled 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler onto a Pennsylvania highway on Friday, officials say. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review says a semi-truck that was carrying 15,000 pounds or seven tons of hot dog filler crashed on Friday, leaving a heavy mess and hours of traffic delays. They say the semi-truck driver, Makendy Lachald, 30, was allegedly speeding at the time of the crash which was around 6:40 p.m. He lost control, drove off the roadway, and crashed. The other issue that the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review said led to the crash was the faulty brakes on the truck. The highway was closed until 11:30 p.m. Friday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Chihuahua puppy miraculously survives after being shot with an arrow in her neck in California

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A Chihuahua puppy miraculously survived after she was shot in the neck by an arrow in California. According to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, a woman called 911 to report that she heard a dog screaming in pain and it woke her up. When a deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office got on the scene, they picked up the dog and an officer with animal services recovered her from the deputy’s patrol car. The deputy saw that the dog, a 4-month-old tan Chihuahua, was shot through the neck with an arrow. The dog was taken to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus and the RCDAS says the deputy held the dog to keep her calm.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida father sentenced to probation for 1-year-old’s overdose

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Florida man was sentenced to house arrest and probation after pleading no contest to charges stemming from his young son’s overdose. Angel Vasquez was sentenced to five years of probation, with the first two to be served under house arrest, WINK reported. Vasquez is also required to take a parenting course and submit to random drug screenings.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterfall#Rescue Team#Accident#Kmgh Tv#Rmnp#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida lawmakers examine condo insurance during special session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are trying to come up with a solution for the skyrocketing insurance premiums across the state, including Central Florida. Officials are in day two of a special session in Tallahassee. On Tuesday, they expanded the session to deal with condo insurance following the Surfside condo collapse that killed nearly 100 people last year in South Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
92K+
Followers
104K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy