Gulf Shores, AL

Arrests start early for Hangout Music Festival

By Debbie Williams
 4 days ago

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hangout Music Festival is underway in Gulf Shores after a short weather delay Friday. But, before the festival even started, more than a dozen festival-goers took a detour to the Baldwin County Jail.

“We made several narcotics arrests,” according to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack.

Hangout Fest resumes operations following clear out due to weather

A total of sixteen arrests Thursday night as festival-goers headed south, traveling in caravans to the Hangout Music Festival. Folks from Texas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia even Ohio now facing a variety of misdemeanor and felony drug charges after traffic stops along a busy Highway 59.

“We had meth and we saw a lot of mushrooms, psychedelic mushrooms,” said Sheriff Mack. “A lot of times people will try to smuggle those into different venues because they are a little easier to conceal and they will conceal them in their shoes, clothes, on their person.”

The sheriff says this is just a fraction of the arrests expected over the weekend and extra resources have been brought in and are on the ground from a variety of law enforcement agencies including Homeland Security.

Comments / 3

Jessica Mitchell
4d ago

Yeah Baldwin county is the worst place to come to for a festival! Come on vacation, leave on probation come back on revocation lmao it even tells you this in roberstdale lol

Reply
8
Aaron Goy
3d ago

I actually don’t mind Hangout Fest…you learn where to avoid for a weekend..I just find it kinda odd…2 weeks ago I couldn’t have a beer on the beach…Now we import 30k worth of drug users??😎👍🏽Am I the only one who sees this is “all about da money “

Reply
5
