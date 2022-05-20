Arrests start early for Hangout Music Festival

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hangout Music Festival is underway in Gulf Shores after a short weather delay Friday. But, before the festival even started, more than a dozen festival-goers took a detour to the Baldwin County Jail.

“We made several narcotics arrests,” according to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack.

A total of sixteen arrests Thursday night as festival-goers headed south, traveling in caravans to the Hangout Music Festival. Folks from Texas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia even Ohio now facing a variety of misdemeanor and felony drug charges after traffic stops along a busy Highway 59.

“We had meth and we saw a lot of mushrooms, psychedelic mushrooms,” said Sheriff Mack. “A lot of times people will try to smuggle those into different venues because they are a little easier to conceal and they will conceal them in their shoes, clothes, on their person.”

The sheriff says this is just a fraction of the arrests expected over the weekend and extra resources have been brought in and are on the ground from a variety of law enforcement agencies including Homeland Security.

