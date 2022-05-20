ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

VIDEO: Woman throws violent tantrum at Florida McDonald’s

By Olivia Hyde
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QG6kq_0flCIuah00

LAKELAND, Fla. – Authorities are looking for a Florida woman who lashed out at employees at a Lakeland McDonald’s over her order taking too long Thursday afternoon.

22-year-old Tianis Jones is wanted on multiple charges after the outburst that was caught on camera around 5:30 p.m., according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

WATCH BELOW (NO AUDIO):

Detectives said Jones stormed into the store after waiting for her order at the drive-thru when she became enraged.

She can be seen in the video smacking a small plastic sign before pummeling several bottles and making her way behind the counter where she unleashed her rage on a stack of cups.

Jones was asked to leave the store several times before she decided to call 911 stating “I’m five-month pregnant these people don’t know how to run a m***********g McDonald’s!” to the operator.

LISTEN TO THE FULL 911 CALL BELOW [WARNING EXPLICIT]:

One of Jones’ relatives came into the store and tried to hold the 22-year-old back before eventually convincing her to leave the restaurant.

As Jones was making her way out of the store she can be seen on the video stopping to twerk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J7txl_0flCIuah00
Polk County Sheriff’s Office

“I don’t know why this woman got as angry as she was, but as the saying goes, she’s a few fries short of a Happy Meal. Her actions were outrageous, especially for a place where small children often visit,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “And she caused about one hundred dollars in damages since the items she threw on the floor can’t be used for customers. She better not complain about the food we serve her at the county jail.”

The 22-year-old is wanted on charges of burglary with assault, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Jones’ location to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200, or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Pasco sheriff’s office searching for 2 stolen semi trucks

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two semi trucks stolen from a business in Spring Hill. According to the sheriff’s office, a red and black semi (Florida tag 50BCMT), a yellow semi (Florida tag JC57LX), a 2020 enclosed trailer (3255CZ) and a 2022 enclosed trailer (QA15IM) were stolen […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
State
Florida State
Lakeland, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lakeland, FL
tampabeacon.com

Man Baker Acted after Brandon Mall incident

BRANDON — An incident at the Brandon Mall resulted in multiple unfounded 911 calls reporting a shooting and a man being detained and Baker Acted because of his erratic behavior and drug possession, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Reports state that just before 7:30 p.m., May...
BRANDON, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Florida deputies seek man who stole $30K in jewelry from store in mall

BRANDON, Fla. — Authorities in west-central Florida are looking for a man they said stole $30,000 worth of jewelry from a store in a suburban Tampa mall. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the man stole 10 gold necklaces and a gold ring from a display cabinet inside a Zales retail jewelry store at the Westfield Brandon Mall in suburban Tampa.
BRANDON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota man dies in I-75 crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man was killed on I-75 Sunday night when he collided with a boat trailer being towed by another vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a pickup truck carrying five people and towing a boat was heading north near State Road 72 at about 10:20 p.m. when an SUV driven by a 47-year-old Sarasota man, also heading north, hit the boat trailer.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tantrum#Crime Stoppers#911#Caught On Camera#Violent Crime#Lakeland Mcdonald
10NEWS

Pasco County nurse reunited with dog, has stolen camper recovered

LOS ANGELES — Update: Mason Gray told 10 Tampa Bay on Tuesday morning that the camper has been found. Previous story: A Pasco County woman, working as a traveling nurse in Los Angeles is homeless. Her vintage camper and her dog were stolen over the weekend while she worked at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
wtvy.com

“Con-artist” couple nabbed in Florida

PALM BAY, FL. (WTVY) - A couple sought on numerous theft charges and described by Dothan police as con artists have been captured. Joshua William Matheny and his wife Mary Jane Matheny, apprehended in Palm Bay, Florida, face charges in numerous states. A person recognized the couple after a Dothan...
DOTHAN, AL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy