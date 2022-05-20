VIDEO: Woman throws violent tantrum at Florida McDonald’s

LAKELAND, Fla. – Authorities are looking for a Florida woman who lashed out at employees at a Lakeland McDonald’s over her order taking too long Thursday afternoon.

22-year-old Tianis Jones is wanted on multiple charges after the outburst that was caught on camera around 5:30 p.m., according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

WATCH BELOW (NO AUDIO):

Detectives said Jones stormed into the store after waiting for her order at the drive-thru when she became enraged.

She can be seen in the video smacking a small plastic sign before pummeling several bottles and making her way behind the counter where she unleashed her rage on a stack of cups.

Jones was asked to leave the store several times before she decided to call 911 stating “I’m five-month pregnant these people don’t know how to run a m***********g McDonald’s!” to the operator.

LISTEN TO THE FULL 911 CALL BELOW [WARNING EXPLICIT]:

One of Jones’ relatives came into the store and tried to hold the 22-year-old back before eventually convincing her to leave the restaurant.

As Jones was making her way out of the store she can be seen on the video stopping to twerk.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

“I don’t know why this woman got as angry as she was, but as the saying goes, she’s a few fries short of a Happy Meal. Her actions were outrageous, especially for a place where small children often visit,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “And she caused about one hundred dollars in damages since the items she threw on the floor can’t be used for customers. She better not complain about the food we serve her at the county jail.”

The 22-year-old is wanted on charges of burglary with assault, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Jones’ location to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200, or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS