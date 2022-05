BRISTOL – Gillian Smith has been named St. Paul Catholic High School’s 2022 Valedictorian, and will be attending Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y. in August. “I’ve always had a passion for math and science from a young age. I really like the whole idea of trying to solve problems and looking for the best solution for something or to make something as efficient as possible, and how you can also see the work that you’re doing in the real world and see the effect that it has,” said Smith.

