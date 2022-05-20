Woman has ‘out-of-body experience’ after winning $25,000 a year for life in NC lottery

A woman who won a prize of $25,000 a year for life said it was “almost like an out-of-body experience” when she realized she had a winning ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Rhonda Villasenor, of Mebane, about 47 miles northwest of Raleigh, collected her winnings on Thursday, May 19. She chose a lump-sum amount of $390,000 and took home $276,943 after taxes.

“I was screaming so much I was freaking my dogs out,” the 50-year-old said, according to the lottery. “They must have thought something was wrong with me.”

Villasenor, who owns a concrete company, said she wants to use the money to build a pool, take a vacation and possibly start a new business.

