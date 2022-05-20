ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Woman has ‘out-of-body experience’ after winning $25,000 a year for life in NC lottery

By Madeleine List
 4 days ago

A woman who won a prize of $25,000 a year for life said it was “almost like an out-of-body experience” when she realized she had a winning ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Rhonda Villasenor, of Mebane, about 47 miles northwest of Raleigh, collected her winnings on Thursday, May 19. She chose a lump-sum amount of $390,000 and took home $276,943 after taxes.

“I was screaming so much I was freaking my dogs out,” the 50-year-old said, according to the lottery. “They must have thought something was wrong with me.”

Villasenor, who owns a concrete company, said she wants to use the money to build a pool, take a vacation and possibly start a new business.

Queen
4d ago

Yeah funds always seem to go to the ones who DONT need it! I’d say congrats but nah, it should of went to someone who actually needed it to begin with. 💯

Raleigh, NC
