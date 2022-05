BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa — A motorcyclist was injured after losing control of their bike while trying to get on I-380. It happened around 6:00pm where the interstate crosses River Forest Road in Black Hawk County. The driver lost control while turning onto the on ramp. The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities say their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

