Alexandria, VA

Second Alexandria Teacher Selected as Math Educator of the Year

By Kevin Dauray
thezebra.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, VA – Today Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) announced that Stephanie Kessinger of Charles Barrett Elementary has been selected as a recipient of the William C. Lowry Math Educator of the Year award by the Virginia Council of Teachers of Mathematics. This comes on the heels of the...

thezebra.org

Alexandria Schools Awarded $2.3 Million for New Electric School Buses

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) has been awarded a $2,325,000 grant by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. The amount permits the school system to purchase 10 new electric school buses. Five others, which debuted last year, are already in service. The award also allows for an expansion of charging stations by Dominion Energy Electric School Bus Program.
Chamber ALX Releases Names of 2022 40 Under 40 Honorees

ALEXANDRIA, VA – The Chamber ALX is proud to announce the 2022 40 Under 40 honorees. According to an email from the organization, “Each honoree was selected for their professional accomplishments, scholastic achievement, community impact, and personal story.”. The honorees are:. Danielle Kristen Anderson, HomeGrown Restaurant Group. Maura...
Two Alexandria schools switch to remote learning due to ongoing power outages

Two Alexandria City Public Schools have switched to virtual classes due to widespread power outages around the city after a storm Sunday night. Alexandria City High School’s King Street campus (ACHS) and Charles Barrett Elementary School have both switched to asynchronous virtual learning, meaning classes are being switched to online rather than in-person.
Prince George’s Co. based organization offers mentorship, career counseling to nurses

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference in our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. Nurses on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic have continued to exit the profession after years of stress. One Prince George’s County organization is helping these nurses cope, offering career counseling and mentorship to professionals in the country’s most trusted job.
Goodwin House is Now in the West End After Acquiring The Hermitage

Alexandria, VA- On May 18, 2022 – Goodwin House Inc. (GHI), a not-for-profit regional senior living and health care services organization in the National Capital Region, announced the acquisition of Hermitage Northern Virginia, a senior living community in Alexandria, Va. The community is home to 100 residents, employs more than 100 people and offers Independent Living, Assisted Living and Long-term Care. The final sale is expected to be official on August 1, 2022.
Grads With Down Syndrome Change the Narrative at GMU

Among the long list of graduates at George Mason University Friday were two students who find themselves on a very short list. Charlotte Woodward and Madison Essig are just the fifth and sixth students born with Down syndrome to earn a bachelor’s degree in the United States. Their achievements...
HomeAid Northern Virginia Hosting Diaper Drive for Families in Need

ALEXANDRIA, VA – HomeAid Northern Virginia, the Virginia chapter of HomeAid America and the philanthropic arm of Northern Virginia Building Industry Association (NVBIA) will collect diapers for local nonprofits now through June 19th. The diaper drive is part of the annual “Builders for Babies Drive”. The cost...
George Mason
Lidl plans third Washington, D.C., store

Hard discount grocer Lidl has unveiled plans for a third Washington, D.C., store as it readies the opening of its 34th Virginia location next week. The Washington DC Economic Partnership (WDCEP) said Monday that Lidl US plans to build a nearly 29,000-square-foot in Upton Place, a new mixed-use development at 4000 Wisconsin Ave. NW in the District of Columbia by Donohoe Cos. and partner Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIMCO). No expected opening date was disclosed.
Richmond apartment prices a magnet for D.C. residents moving south

Nearly half of all searches for apartments in Richmond are coming from people outside of the area — and most of those searches are coming from folks in Washington, D.C. Why it matters: Median rent has skyrocketed in Richmond — up 22.7% since March 2020 — while the apartment vacancy rate is 4.6%, the lowest rate in nearly 20 years. An influx of new residents means existing Richmonders will see prices continue to climb as inventory shrinks even further.
Best Places to Donate Clothes in Washington DC

Do you have a bunch of clothes you haven’t worn in ages and no idea what to do with them? What about donating those so that someone else can make use of them? Not only will it give you more room in your wardrobe, but it is also a perfect way of giving back to the community. Here are the best places to donate clothes in Washington DC.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arlington, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 19:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arlington; City of Alexandria; City of Fairfax; City of Falls Church; City of Fredericksburg; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; Culpeper; Fairfax; Fauquier; King George; Loudoun; Orange; Prince William; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The District of Columbia Howard County in central Maryland Montgomery County in central Maryland Southeastern Frederick County in north central Maryland Southwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland Northwestern Prince Georges County in central Maryland Southeastern Carroll County in north central Maryland Northwestern Charles County in southern Maryland Stafford County in northern Virginia Eastern Loudoun County in northern Virginia Eastern Orange County in central Virginia The City of Fredericksburg in central Virginia The City of Falls Church in northern Virginia Fairfax County in northern Virginia Southeastern Fauquier County in northern Virginia Southeastern Culpeper County in northern Virginia The City of Manassas Park in northern Virginia Prince William County in northern Virginia The City of Manassas in northern Virginia The City of Fairfax in northern Virginia West central King George County in central Virginia Arlington County in northern Virginia Northern Spotsylvania County in central Virginia The City of Alexandria in northern Virginia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 703 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Damascus to 13 miles north of Mineral, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Measured gust to 58 mph at Dulles Airport. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Arlington, Alexandria, Stafford, Columbia, Germantown, Centreville, Dale City, Rockville, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Reston, Leesburg, Annandale, Olney, Springfield, College Park, Fredericksburg, South Riding, Fort Washington and Herndon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
