Second Alexandria Teacher Selected as Math Educator of the Year

Effective: 2022-05-22 19:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arlington; City of Alexandria; City of Fairfax; City of Falls Church; City of Fredericksburg; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; Culpeper; Fairfax; Fauquier; King George; Loudoun; Orange; Prince William; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The District of Columbia Howard County in central Maryland Montgomery County in central Maryland Southeastern Frederick County in north central Maryland Southwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland Northwestern Prince Georges County in central Maryland Southeastern Carroll County in north central Maryland Northwestern Charles County in southern Maryland Stafford County in northern Virginia Eastern Loudoun County in northern Virginia Eastern Orange County in central Virginia The City of Fredericksburg in central Virginia The City of Falls Church in northern Virginia Fairfax County in northern Virginia Southeastern Fauquier County in northern Virginia Southeastern Culpeper County in northern Virginia The City of Manassas Park in northern Virginia Prince William County in northern Virginia The City of Manassas in northern Virginia The City of Fairfax in northern Virginia West central King George County in central Virginia Arlington County in northern Virginia Northern Spotsylvania County in central Virginia The City of Alexandria in northern Virginia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 703 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Damascus to 13 miles north of Mineral, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Measured gust to 58 mph at Dulles Airport. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Arlington, Alexandria, Stafford, Columbia, Germantown, Centreville, Dale City, Rockville, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Reston, Leesburg, Annandale, Olney, Springfield, College Park, Fredericksburg, South Riding, Fort Washington and Herndon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO