Olympia, WA

The Evergreen State College’s Board of Trustees Considers Presidential Stability to Advance College’s Initiatives

By LocalTalk Contributor
thurstontalk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Evergreen State College Board of Trustees directed board chair Karen Fraser to explore an extension for interim president Dr. John Carmichael’s contract. Carmichael’s current contract is through...

www.thurstontalk.com

Comments / 0

The Suburban Times

Letter: Clover Park School District’s “Ministry of Propaganda Half truths”

Submitted by John Arbeeny. “The truth, the WHOLE truth and nothing but the truth”. When you’re sworn into court you say these words in an oath avowing to be completely honest in your answers. The same should be expected of our public institutions to include school districts. They owe the public “the truth, the WHOLE truth and nothing but the truth.”
LAKEWOOD, WA
stmartin.edu

Saint Martin's English Professor Jamie Olson, Ph.D. receives Fulbright Award to teach in Tbilisi

LACEY, Wash. – Saint Martin’s University English professor Jamie Olson, Ph.D., is the recipient of a Fulbright Award in Tbilisi. Dr. Olson’s award from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Scholarship Board, will enable him to teach English at Ilia State University in Tbilisi, Georgia during the 2022-2023 academic year. He will also be translating Georgian poetry with colleagues, researching literature and culture of the Caucasus for a publication, and building institutional connections between Ilia State University and Saint Martin’s University.
LACEY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Executive Constantine announces plan to rapidly accelerate protection of the last, best 65,000 acres of forests, trails, rivers, farmland, and greenspace

King County Executive Dow Constantine has announced a proposal for the November ballot that would rapidly accelerate the county’s capacity to protect open spaces, including forests, trails, river corridors, farmland, and urban greenspace. The proposal – which would cost the owner of a median-value home less than $2 more...
KING COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia committee seeks to legislate rent-increase notices, limit move-in costs

Olympia’s Land Use and Environment Committee wants to bring three rental policy measures to the city council to provide immediate relief to renters. In a meeting held on Thursday, May 19, Committee chair and City Councilmember Dani Madrone directed the committee staff to develop an ordinance on rent increase notification, limiting move-in costs and pet deposits on rental housing.
OLYMPIA, WA
Olympia, WA
Olympia, WA
FingerLakes1.com

Tenney announces run in newly-drawn 24th Congressional District

22nd District Congresswoman Claudia Tenney announced early Saturday that she will run for election in the new 24th District. A special court-appointed master released the state’s final election maps this week after a judge ruled the maps drawn by Democrats in the state legislature unconstitutionally favored their party. The new 24th District stretches from Erie County in the west, through the Finger Lakes, and nearly to the Thousand Islands area in the north. Tenney lives in Oneida, but members of Congress are not required to live in the district they represent. The new election map has reshuffled races for Congress, State Senate, and Assembly, leaving many races with more than one incumbent.
AUBURN, NY
Chronicle

Filing Week Ends With Fireworks as Congressional Candidate Drops Out; Commissioner, PUD Races Head for Primary

Candidate filing week ended with some fireworks Friday. Democratic candidate for the 3rd Congressional District Brent Hennrich stepped out of the race at the last moment. Lewis County Assessor Dianne Dorey didn’t file for a new term after decades in office, setting up a race between two Republican newcomers. And Republican Linda Williams filed Friday to challenge Lewis County Clerk Scott Tinney, who is also a Republican.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Karen Fraser
thurstontalk.com

Melanie Bakala State Farm: Benefits of Owning a Life Insurance Policy To Cover Your Final Expenses

Anyone who has ever had to assist with funeral arrangements for a loved one who didn’t have life insurance knows how stressful it can be. Not only does it take a toll on us emotionally, it can often put significant financial stress on us as well. State Farm Agent Melanie Bakala knows that the last thing anyone wants to do is put our loved ones in that same situation when it comes to their own funeral.
SHELTON, WA
KOMO News

Seattle Central College under lockdown in Capitol Hill: 'This is not a drill'

SEATTLE — Seattle Central College went into lockdown on Friday at the Capitol Hill campus. Around 12:30 p.m., the college emailed students and staff the following:. Seattle Central College Main Campus: This is an emergency lockdown. Head to the nearest office or classroom, lock the door and remain there until you receive an “All Clear” message. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Schick Shadel Hospital announces permanent closure

Schick Shadel Hospital announced they are closing their doors on June 30, due to lower demand during the pandemic. According to a media release, the Seattle-area hospital opened in 1935 and has been providing treatment services for adults with substance use disorders. The last day for patients will be June...
SEATTLE, WA
#College Board#Evergreen
bellevuereporter.com

Behind the appointment of King County’s new sheriff | Roegner

King County Executive Dow Constantine had three finalists to choose from when he decided who the next sheriff would be. He appointed Patti Cole-Tindall, which was not a surprise. The challenge has been in actually getting to the appointment. Notice the twists and turns as this process unfolded. The three...
KING COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

Sensory Tool House in Lacey Supports the Neurodiverse Community

Everyone has their own tolerances for sensory stimulants like light, movement, texture, pressure, sounds, foods and odors. But sometimes neurodiverse individual’s significant responses to stimuli may be challenging for them or others to manage. That’s why Sensory Tool House, LLC in Lacey offers much-needed help with adaptive items and programs.
LACEY, WA
KUOW

Washington state fights Tacoma therapist over conversion therapy

Lawyers with the Washington Attorney General’s office are in federal court defending the state's ban on conversion therapy. A lawyer for a Tacoma therapist and Washington state attorneys argued their case in front of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals last Tuesday, May 17. A panel of the 9th...
TACOMA, WA
Colleges
Education
masonwebtv.com

State Bridge Deck Repair Work Kicks Off in June

As warmer conditions arrive in the Pacific Northwest, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will repair five bridges in Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap and Mason counties. Work will begin in early June. The project will repair areas of the driving surfaces which are showing signs of wear and tear.

Comments / 0

