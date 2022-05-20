The Evergreen State College’s Board of Trustees Considers Presidential Stability to Advance College’s Initiatives

22nd District Congresswoman Claudia Tenney announced early Saturday that she will run for election in the new 24th District. A special court-appointed master released the state’s final election maps this week after a judge ruled the maps drawn by Democrats in the state legislature unconstitutionally favored their party. The new 24th District stretches from Erie County in the west, through the Finger Lakes, and nearly to the Thousand Islands area in the north. Tenney lives in Oneida, but members of Congress are not required to live in the district they represent. The new election map has reshuffled races for Congress, State Senate, and Assembly, leaving many races with more than one incumbent.
