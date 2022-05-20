ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Football All Star Game Returns with Panthers Dominating

By Ryan Bailey
kgns.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a two year hiatus, the...

www.kgns.tv

Comments / 0

kgns.tv

Pair of Panthers Sign to Keep on Playing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a big day for a couple of United South ladies as Itzel Soto and Danna Flores signed their letters of intent to keep playing the sports they love into their college days. For more headlines. click here.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

United South Panther signs on the dotted line to play soccer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a busy afternoon at United South as not one but two panthers put their names on national letters of intent as they get to keep playing the sports they love at the next level. Danna Flores put pen to paper to play for Paris...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Ladies Honored in Softball from District 30-5A

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - CO-NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR- Sara Ramos (Martin) OF- Julie Benavides (Cigarroa), Athena Garcia (Martin) UTIL- Diana Ramirez (Cigarroa) P- Hermione Garcia (Martin) OF- Daniela Mosqueda (Martin) HONORABLE MENTION- CIGARROA- Daisy Serna, Tracey Cardenas. MARTIN- Karla Villanueva, Pamela Mendieta, Selena Cortez. For more headlines. click here.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo fighters prepare for upcoming brawl

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Four local fighters from the Ramos Boxing Gym are getting ready for their upcoming brawls in June. Two of the four fighters happen to be the Ramos Brothers who were born and raised in Laredo and are also trained by their father. The younger brother Alex...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Dr. Ramirez officially signs as Laredo College President

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo College has a new president to take the helm of the institution. Dr. Minita Ramirez accepted the LC Board of Trustees' offer to be the president of the college. Ramirez has 21 years of experiencing working at TAMIU and while she is the...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Shower Chance at Dawn, Sunnier Weather Follows

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front will reach our area around dawn Wednesday. Moist air will rise above the the leading edge of the cool air, producing tall rain clouds. We may catch the western portion of the showers and thundershowers that form along the front. Drier air behind the front will begin to clear skies during the afternoon. With the noon time sun high above the horizon this time of the year, we will see a warming trend beginning Thursday.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

A Few More Shower Episodes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist air is lifting above the cool airmass that reached our area Sunday. Rising air with waves in the upper level wind flow will produce a few more episodes of showers between late tonight and early Tuesday. Showers will perhaps be most widespread Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Hotter weather will slowly expand north through our area midweek and especially by next weekend.
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Slight storm chances remain for Monday night

Tuesday 5/24/22 2:05 am update: The latest storm coverage can be found here. Monday 5/23/22 6 pm update: Storms continue to form to the south of the RGV as the warm front moves northeast. Models show a majority of the showers and thunderstorms will be in the western portions of the valley, with Starr County […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

When it rains it pours!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the saying goes when it rains it pours!. At around 10 p.m. the clouds started to move into the South Texas area bringing a lot of moisture. With that moisture we'll get strong winds, heavy rain and a bit of hail. Overall the northern...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Incumbent Cuellar faces off against Cisneros once again

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - All eyes are on the race for Texas District 28 as Congressman Henry Cuellar faces off against challenger Jessica Cisneros. Dozens of people showed up at Cuellar's headquarters; many saying they have cast their vote during early voting and others voted on Tuesday. Supporters say...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

LISD holds remembrance ceremony in honor of Memorial Day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District is having a day of remembrance to honor all fallen war heroes, prisoners of war, and those who are missing in action. LISD's JROTC Cadets will participate in a roll call of all fallen American heroes, POW, and MIA, followed by...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

The congressional primary runoff race in south Texas shifts into high gear

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It's not only Webb County who is keeping an eye on the District 28 race. The whole country is watching as well. 17-year incumbent Henry Cuellar is facing off Jessica Cisneros again. Cuellar led with 48.4% in the March primary, while Cisneros received 46.9%. However, Cisneros nearly defeated Cuellar back in 2020.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Registration underway for Laredo Summer Camps

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the end of the school year draws to a close, parents might be wondering what to do with their kids during the summer months. The City of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department is launching a summer camp program for kids of various age groups. Children...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

UISD discusses safety in the wake of recent school shooting

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The United Independent School District has reached out to school officials in Uvalde to offer sympathy and support in the wake of the deadly school shooting. Gonzalez says during a time when students, parents and teachers should be celebrating the end of the school year and...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Title 42 still in place; what happens now?

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Monday was supposed to mark the end of Title 42 but on Friday a federal judge blocked a move by the Biden administration from lifting the restriction. The Trump-era policy had been put in place early on during the pandemic to quickly process and deport migrants from crossing illegally.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Renaming of the Santo Niño WIC clinic and mural unveiling

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Santo Niño WIC clinic has a new name. The clinic will now be known as the Carlos Rene & Raquel G. Ramirez WIC Clinic and Health Center. The name change honors the Ramirez family and their support to the community. One of the sons, Carlos Rene Ramirez, Jr., who is an artist, was able to provide not only a mural but the new logo for the clinic. He says it is based off of the American Sign Language for 'I love you." He says, "it's also a dove that [my mother is] known for drawing. The two fingers that cradle the baby [symbolizes] how the staff takes care of everybody that comes through here. So, it's just an honor all around and I appreciate it."
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Helping local women feed infants during formula shortage

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The massive baby formula shortage has impacted families across the country and Laredo is no different. Paulina Massieu, a registered dietician with WIC here locally says some women have come to them saying they've had trouble finding the formula they need. They say they have even had to find other work-arounds.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Woman wanted for aggravated robbery

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 30-year-old woman is wanted for felony charge. The Webb County Sheriff's Office is searching for Erika Arlene Flores. According to authorities, she is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. She is five feet, one inch, weighs roughly 108 pounds and has brown eyes...
LAREDO, TX

