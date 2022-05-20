Football All Star Game Returns with Panthers Dominating

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Santo Niño WIC clinic has a new name. The clinic will now be known as the Carlos Rene & Raquel G. Ramirez WIC Clinic and Health Center. The name change honors the Ramirez family and their support to the community. One of the sons, Carlos Rene Ramirez, Jr., who is an artist, was able to provide not only a mural but the new logo for the clinic. He says it is based off of the American Sign Language for ‘I love you.” He says, “it’s also a dove that [my mother is] known for drawing. The two fingers that cradle the baby [symbolizes] how the staff takes care of everybody that comes through here. So, it’s just an honor all around and I appreciate it.”

LAREDO, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO