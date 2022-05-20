Rollover Crash Near Central Valley

“Cami is a special education and EMS teacher at North Sanpete High School. She gives everything she has to her students. I used to work in a partner field with her and she was always reaching out trying to find ways to help children she was worried about. Cami has also seen more heartache with these children than any person, especially a teacher, should ever have to endure. Working as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) for her community, she has had to respond to numerous calls that involve former students. She has had to help with vehicular fatalities, suicides, and other tragedies of students she loved. Living in a small, rural community, she couldn’t just opt out. She gives everything she has every day to her students and her community, and it takes a significant toll on her, but she keeps at it. My own children that have had her as a teacher have never felt so loved and accepted by a teacher as they have with her. She also has other roles within the school that she orchestrates amazingly. She is the teacher over junior prom (it is a big deal in Sanpete). My husband was deployed and my daughter (a junior) was missing him during the father/daughter dance. Cami was there, helping my daughter through her sadness. She didn’t know my daughter at the time, but she was still aware of her and her struggles. This is who Cami is. Cami goes out of her way wvery day to make every child feel special. Cami saves and changes lives on a daily basis. I feel there is no one more deserving than Cami for this award.”

SANPETE COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO