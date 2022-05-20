ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Valley, UT

Rollover Crash Near Central Valley

By Porter Huntsman
midutahradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 18, just before 10:00 p.m. authorities responded to a rollover crash on SR 118 near the turnoff...

midutahradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
stgeorgeutah.com

3 transported to area hospitals following rollover crash on I-15 in Parowan

PAROWAN — Three people were transported to area hospitals on Tuesday morning following a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 15. The crash, which involved a white 2015 Jeep Latitude, reportedly happened shortly after 8 a.m. on southbound I-15 near the Parowan exit at mile marker 78. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt....
PAROWAN, UT
ksl.com

Prison ordered for Payson man convicted of enticing a minor

AMERICAN FORK — A Payson man was ordered Tuesday to spend up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to enticing a minor. Brayden Eric Tousley, 28, was charged in January after officers met up with him in an undercover operation where he believed he was arranging a meeting with a 13-year-old girl. After looking at his messages, police later learned that he had illegal sexual relations with a high school student, according to charging documents.
PAYSON, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Central Valley, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Cami Christensen, North Sanpete High School

“Cami is a special education and EMS teacher at North Sanpete High School. She gives everything she has to her students. I used to work in a partner field with her and she was always reaching out trying to find ways to help children she was worried about. Cami has also seen more heartache with these children than any person, especially a teacher, should ever have to endure. Working as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) for her community, she has had to respond to numerous calls that involve former students. She has had to help with vehicular fatalities, suicides, and other tragedies of students she loved. Living in a small, rural community, she couldn’t just opt out. She gives everything she has every day to her students and her community, and it takes a significant toll on her, but she keeps at it. My own children that have had her as a teacher have never felt so loved and accepted by a teacher as they have with her. She also has other roles within the school that she orchestrates amazingly. She is the teacher over junior prom (it is a big deal in Sanpete). My husband was deployed and my daughter (a junior) was missing him during the father/daughter dance. Cami was there, helping my daughter through her sadness. She didn’t know my daughter at the time, but she was still aware of her and her struggles. This is who Cami is. Cami goes out of her way wvery day to make every child feel special. Cami saves and changes lives on a daily basis. I feel there is no one more deserving than Cami for this award.”
SANPETE COUNTY, UT
mvprogress.com

Wedding (May 25, 2022)

Andy and Katie Rose announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Abby to Kirk Brown, son of Scott and Kim Brown, this Friday May 27, 2022 in the Cedar City Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A reception will be held in their honor that...
CEDAR CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy