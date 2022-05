Changes are coming to the Big Ten. Last week, the NCAA officially divested itself from the process of how leagues determine participants in their conference championship games for football. Almost immediately thereafter, the Pac-12 announced its title game representatives will be the teams with the two highest winning percentages in Pac-12 play, shunning the old model that sent the winners of each of the league's two divisions to the conference title game.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO