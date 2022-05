Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Teresa Kim Pecinovsky is terrified she will have a miscarriage. The 38-year-old Houston mother of two children is in the second trimester of a high-risk pregnancy, but uncertainty about Texas abortion laws means that she — and her gynecologist — are worried about her access to proper medical care if that nightmare were to come true.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO