Thankfully, the New York Yankees are done playing the Chicago White Sox for the remainder of the 2022 season. The fallout from the Josh Donaldson-Tim Anderson incident — while important to discuss and hold Donaldson accountable for — has been overblown thanks to the outrage of those who aren’t even involved. It’s safe to say most would like to move on from this, so a naturally parting of the ways until the postseason seems to be a healthy antidote.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO