Eureka, CA

Eureka City Schools accepting applications to fill vacancy on school board

By MICHAEL PATTERSON
krcrtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUREKA, Calif. — A vacancy will open on the Eureka City Schools Board of Trustees in June, and applications are now open to be appointed for the open seat. According to the school district,...

krcrtv.com

krcrtv.com

Old Shasta residents fighting to secure independent fire district

SHASTA, Calif. — Some progress has been made for a group of Old Shasta residents looking to save the volunteer fire station. During the last few months, they've said volunteer applications to man the station have been denied by the district, meaning longer response times to medical emergencies and fires.
SHASTA, CA
krcrtv.com

City of Arcata to host public meeting on proposed rental inspection program

ARCATA, Calif. — The City of Arcata is asking renters, rental property owners and land managers to weigh in on its proposed Residential Rental Inspection Program (RRIP). Residents can provide feedback at a public meeting on Monday, May 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the D Street Neighborhood Center at 1301 D St. in Arcata.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

‘Buildings for Rich People’: Part Two of Punished for Another’s Crimes, a Look at the Ramifications of the Abatement Process

Today marks a significant anniversary in Humboldt County cannabis history–exactly five years ago on May 24, 2017, the first “Notice to Abate Nuisance” for cultivating cannabis without a permit was posted. By February of 2020 there were 970 abatements countywide, 236 of which were unresolved at the time. Of course, there have been more abatement cases and more resolved cases since then.
krcrtv.com

Redding Rancheria responds to Superior Court ruling against City of Redding

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Rancheria has responded to a Shasta County Superior Court ruling that the City of Redding failed to follow its own processes, procedures and relevant law in taking only 11 days to sell a piece of property that effectively blocks access from Bechelli Lane to tribe-owned land where they hope to build a casino.
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County Wants You on the 2022-2023 Civil Grand Jury

This is a press release from the Humboldt County 2022 Civil Grand Jury:. Humboldt County Superior Court is now accepting applications for service on the 2022-2023 Civil Grand Jury. If you’re interested in learning more about the workings of local government and would like to make recommendations for its improvement, this 12-month volunteer role could be right for you.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Myrtle Grove Memorial Cemetery Will Not Be Holding Memorial Day Ceremony This Year

This is a press release from Myrtle Grove Memorial Cemetery:. Because of the continuing restrictions on group gatherings, there will not be a Memorial Day ceremony at Myrtle Grove Memorial Cemetery this year. Volunteers continue to keep the grounds mowed and maintained. Flags will be placed on the graves of the 240 veterans buried at the cemetery. Flags will be in place starting Saturday, May 28. The service and sacrifices of veterans of the Civil War, the Indian Wars, the Spanish American War, and both World Wars will be honored. The public is invited to visit the cemetery any day of the year from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. We look forward to the return of a public memorial program in November 2022 for Veterans Day and appreciate continued public interest and support.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Veteran-Owned Popcorn Stand Revenue Cut in Half by Food Regulations

As patrons meander through the Garberville Farmer’s Market every Friday, the smell of popcorn entices the young and old to the bright yellow canopy of the Schroeder’s Gourmet Popcorn booth. Michael Schroeder, an Army Veteran and his wife Tonya moved to Humboldt County two years ago, where they have established themselves as “the popcorn people,” selling their gourmet popcorn at farmer’s markets and along the roadside throughout the county. That came to a screeching halt in mid-April when a worker from Humboldt County’s Division of Environmental Health (DEH) came by their pop-up booth on Herrick Avenue in Eureka to tell them that they were operating illegally.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding's St. Joseph School celebrates 75th Anniversary

REDDING, Calif. — St. Joseph Catholic School is celebrating its 75th anniversary. Around 250 graduates, family, and friends got together Saturday night. The school has come a long way since it began in the church basement in 1946. Through the generosity of some major donors, it has recently gone through a multi-million-dollar renovation, which was an eye-opener for a lot of alumni who hadn't been able to come on campus since the pandemic.
REDDING, CA
shastascout.org

Dacquisto Cast Lone Dissenting Vote Against Redding’s Secretive Bechelli Land Sale. Here’s What He Has To Say Now.

A civil lawsuit filed against the City of Redding by the Redding Rancheria was decided in the Tribe’s favor last week. That case relates to a small parcel of land that provides important road access for the site of the Rancheria’s proposed casino development. Back in 2020, Michael Dacquisto was the only city council member who voted against vacating, declaring surplus and selling the land. He spoke to Shasta Scout over the weekend about what drove his decision then, and how he sees things now.
REDDING, CA
crescentcitytimes.com

Chris Howard, A Success Or A Mess?

I suppose many in the County have received their copy of the latest. weekly effort by the local print newspaper, The Triplicate, to be. relevant in news produced here in Del Norte County. Gone is the more. regular feature of a near daily print version of news in this corner...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

City of Shasta Lake hold a much needed job fair

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — While Shasta County was busy preparing for rodeo fun, the city of Shasta Lake held a job fair on Friday afternoon. The event ran from 12-4 p.m., inside the town's new community center off Main Street. Shasta Lake is hoping to fill jobs ahead of the crazy summer months. Businesses like Shasta Caverns and Holiday Harbor boating rental were in attendance, and both have struggled to find employment during COVID times.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Public Health Monitoring COVID Outbreak at Fortuna Care Home

Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services, Public Health Division:. The Humboldt County Public Health Branch is assisting staff and management at Fortuna Rehabilitation & Wellness Center in response to a COVID-19 outbreak. Public Health visited the long-term care facility Wednesday following concerns about possible...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
activenorcal.com

Redwood Coast Kite Festival Returns to Eureka this Weekend

The Humboldt Kiters will be hosting the Redwood Coast Kite Festival in Eureka, California this weekend. The festival will feature extensive kiting over four flying fields along beautiful Humboldt Bay, plus an artisan’s fair and live music. The event is free and open to the public. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Halvorsen Park, 1003-1057 Waterfront Drive, Eureka, California.
mendofever.com

Mendocino County Grapples With Two Troubling Domestic Violence Incidents Over the Weekend—Remember, There Is Always Help

On Friday night, a husband in Ukiah tragically killed his wife with a shotgun and then turned the gun on himself. Yesterday afternoon, an argument between an Anderson Valley man and his female partner would result in him burning her property which resulted in a stand-off between him and law enforcement. Thankfully, he would surrender without any violence.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Medical Rescue Underway at Clam Beach

An injured woman needed rescuing tonight from what law enforcement described as a swamp near the south end of the Clam Beach parking lot, according to a report over the scanner about 11 p.m. The incident commander asked for a Stokes basket to help carry the woman and told the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

