Eureka City Schools accepting applications to fill vacancy on school board

This is a press release from Myrtle Grove Memorial Cemetery:. Because of the continuing restrictions on group gatherings, there will not be a Memorial Day ceremony at Myrtle Grove Memorial Cemetery this year. Volunteers continue to keep the grounds mowed and maintained. Flags will be placed on the graves of the 240 veterans buried at the cemetery. Flags will be in place starting Saturday, May 28. The service and sacrifices of veterans of the Civil War, the Indian Wars, the Spanish American War, and both World Wars will be honored. The public is invited to visit the cemetery any day of the year from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. We look forward to the return of a public memorial program in November 2022 for Veterans Day and appreciate continued public interest and support.

EUREKA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO