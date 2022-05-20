ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, IA

Name of Marshall County toddler killed in driveway accident released

By Natasha Keicher
WHO 13
 4 days ago

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol is releasing the name of the Iowa toddler who died after being backed over by a pickup truck while riding a tricycle. Two-year-old Macie L. Rosander was killed in the accident on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office the accident occurred at 9:10 a.m. on May 17th. It occurred north of Baxter at a house in the 3300 block of Fairman Avenue.

The driver of the pickup truck told authorities he didn’t see the child who was located on the right, rear side of the vehicle. Emergency responders performed CPR on Rosander but she died at the scene.

