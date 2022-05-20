ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDC fans start arriving in Las Vegas for 3-day festival

By Mary Jane Belleza
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Igwkm_0flCFjan00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Electric Daisy Carnival will open its gates to thousands of EDM lovers. Attendees began arriving at Harry Reid International Airport Friday for the first night of the three-day festival.

There were DJ’s at the airport to welcome the concert-goers and get the party started.

For some attendees, it’s not only their first EDC, but their first time visiting Las Vegas.

“Walking around and seeing everyone just be happy together. Even on the Facebook groups, everyone’s just talking so much about sharing their experiences, and being really nice and seeing the good side of people is really exciting for me,” said one arriving concert-goer.

Drugs, outside food and alcohol, glass, cans, cups, coolers, large backpacks and large purses are not allowed at the festival.

Reusable water bottles are allowed and can be refilled at hydration stations set up throughout the festival grounds.

Medical staff will also be on hand if anyone needs medical treatment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

