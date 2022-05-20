ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClearWater Express Wash to open Montgomery location on Hwy. 105

By Maegan Kirby
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 4 days ago
ClearWater Express Wash Montgomery will open at 14700 Hwy. 105, Montgomery, in December or early 2023, according to the business. The car wash chain...

Community Impact Houston

Northpark Drive overpass project to go out for bid in June

A project to expand Northpark Drive from four to six lanes between Hwy. 59 and Russell Palmer Road and add an overpass over the railroad is expected to go to bid in June with construction beginning shortly after. According to Ralph De Leon, administrator of the Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority and Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone 10, the project is expected to take roughly 30 months to complete once construction begins.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Maddox Marketing Co. celebrates its one-year anniversary in Montgomery

Maddox Marketing Co. celebrated its one-year anniversary in the Westmont building at 14375 Liberty St., Ste 102, Montgomery, on May 14, according to owner Lauren Maddox. The marketing agency offers social media, web development, ads and creative design for small businesses. 936-337-5767. www.maddoxmarketingco.com. Reporter, xxConroe/Montgomery. Maegan joined Community Impact Newspaper...
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Klein ISD celebrates unveiling, rededication of K.E. Kaufman Alternative Education Center

Klein ISD celebrated the official unveiling and rededication of the K.E. Kaufman Alternative Education Center with a ceremony May 10. Located at 7302 Kleingreen Lake, Spring, the facility was formerly known as the Klein Alternative Education Center and was recently named after Kim Kaufman, who served as the district's alternative education program director for 20 years until his retirement in 2016. Prior to that, Kaufman served in a variety of capacities with KISD after joining the district in 1976, including as a teacher, a basketball coach and an assistant principal. 832-249-4801. https://aec.kleinisd.net.
KLEIN, TX
Community Impact Houston

P.Pole Pizza opens first Texas location

Miami-based P.Pole Pizza opened its first Texas location May 22 at 12344 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. 140, Cypress. The eatery features unique rectangle-shaped pizzas made with fresh ingredients that guests can choose from when building their own pizzas. The franchise now has five locations across the South, with the other four being in Florida. 281-758-5545. www.ppolepizza.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist West Hospital ground breaks $65 M project for third medical office building

Houston Methodist West Hospital broke ground on a $65 million, 150,000 square-foot medical office building on May 6, according to a news release. The new six-story building is scheduled to open by the end of 2023 and is just one phase of the hospital’s master planned expansion in anticipation of Katy's rapid growth, according to the release.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Jeremiah's Italian Ice opening second Cypress location

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will open a second Cypress-area location May 24 at 7918 Fry Road, Cypress. The Orlando-based business serves Italian ice and soft serve with 40 flavors in rotation. An additional location opened earlier this year on Grant Road. www.jeremiahsice.com. Danica joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter...
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Typhoon Texas to reopen for summer season

Typhoon Texas, located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy, will reopen its doors May 28 for the summer season, according to a May 23 press release from the brand. The waterpark offers a wave pool, cabana rentals, a lazy river and a children's play area. 832-426-7071. www.typhoontexas.com. Laura joined...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pelican Breakfast and Lunch coming soon to Friendswood

Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood will open at 802 S. Friendswood Drive, Ste. 112, Friendswood, by the end of June. With the original location at 3142 E. NASA Parkway, Seabrook, Pelican Breakfast and Lunch is known for its breakfast and lunch offerings, including signature omelets, breakfast sandwiches and burgers. 281-993-4584. www.pelicanbreakfast.com.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Community Impact Houston

Graeson Bee Boutique to open League City location

The family behind the TLC show “Outdaughtered” plans to open a boutique at 3020 Marina Bay Drive, League City. A timeline for the opening has not been determined. Called Graeson Bee Boutique, the business will sell clothes mainly for children. The boutique exists today as an online shop and is named for the son the parents, who have five daughters, never had. www.graesonbee.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
