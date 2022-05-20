ClearWater Express Wash to open Montgomery location on Hwy. 105
ClearWater Express Wash Montgomery will open at 14700 Hwy. 105, Montgomery, in December or early 2023, according to the business. The car wash chain...communityimpact.com
