ClearWater Express Wash to open Montgomery location on Hwy. 105

Klein ISD celebrated the official unveiling and rededication of the K.E. Kaufman Alternative Education Center with a ceremony May 10. Located at 7302 Kleingreen Lake, Spring, the facility was formerly known as the Klein Alternative Education Center and was recently named after Kim Kaufman, who served as the district's alternative education program director for 20 years until his retirement in 2016. Prior to that, Kaufman served in a variety of capacities with KISD after joining the district in 1976, including as a teacher, a basketball coach and an assistant principal. 832-249-4801. https://aec.kleinisd.net.

KLEIN, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO