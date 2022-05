CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect in an arson that occurred at the cinderlite sand and gravel pit. Deputies responded to a report of an arson on May 23 that happened over the weekend. Authorities say that sometime from Friday, May 20 at 5 p.m. to Monday May 23 at 8 a.m., an unknown person or persons entered the gravel pit at 1600 Goni Road. Heavy construction equipment was tampered with. A large piece of construction equipment was set on fire destroying the equipment and causing over $25,000 in loss.

