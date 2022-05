The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a 22-year-old woman who threw a massive fit at a McDonald’s Thursday. Deputies say Tianis Jones, who is five months pregnant, lost it after her drive-thru order was moving at a glacial pace. To speed things up, she marched into the restaurant and started chewing out the workers behind the counter. As more time passed, Jones became more irate and violent. Deputies say she hit a small plastic sign and threw bottles and cups at the employees who politely asked her to leave.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO