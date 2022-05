Essex Memorial Day Parade will be held Monday, May 30 starting at 9 a.m. Participants will assemble at the foot of Main Street in Essex at 8:45 a.m. This year, the parade will follow a shorter route, starting at the Essex waterfront to the Essex Town Hall where it will stop for a prayer and salute, after which it will continue to the Essex Veterans Memorial Hall in Centerbrook. There, a ceremony and the conclusion of the parade will take place at approximately 10:30 a.m. The parade marshal is Sam Riggio.

ESSEX, CT ・ 2 HOURS AGO