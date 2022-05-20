ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

DENVER — Heavy, wet snow is falling across Colorado from a winter storm Friday and into Saturday. A powerful cold front moved through Colorado on Thursday night, taking Thursday's high temperatures and dropping them into the 30s by Friday morning. The heaviest snow arrives tonight across the state....

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Uncover Your Plants, Widespread Frost And Freeze Threat Is Over

DENVER (CBS4) – You can finally uncover the plants you’ve been looking after for the last few days. The threat for a widespread frost or freeze is over. (credit: CBS) Temperatures overnight and early Sunday morning didn’t get as low as anticipated in many areas thanks to some cloud cover. Most places only fell into the mid to upper 30s on the eastern plains. It will stay cool through Tuesday with a warming trend expected to get underway on Wednesday. Although temps will be below average for the next few days we aren’t expecting any more freezing temperatures across the lower elevations of eastern and western Colorado, including around metro Denver.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Bone Chilling Morning On The Way

DENVER(CBS)- Our heavy snow maker is moving away from Colorado and will leave behind a bone-chilling night over the entire state. (credit: CBS) After tying the record high for Denver Saturday morning another cold night is on the way. (credit: CBS) The temperature at DIA for Sunday morning is 30 degrees and we should at least tie that at the airport if not break it. There is a Freeze Warning in place over the Denver metro area from 9pm Saturday night thru 8am Sunday morning. Most temperatures will be around 32 degrees with a few dropping down to near 29 degrees. Hence, the reason for the warning for those areas that will get below 32 degrees. (credit: CBS) This also includes most of northeastern Colorado and areas down into Colorado Springs. There is a Frost Advisory farther east for Wray, Burlington down into Kit Carson where temps will drop to just above freezing. (credit: CBS) Parts of western Colorado also, have Freeze Warnings going on for the Colorado and Yampa River Basins. Temps in those spots may get down to near 26 degrees by Sunday morning. (credit: CBS)
DENVER, CO
NBC News

Colorado snowstorm topples trees, knocks out power for 210,000

DENVER — A late spring Colorado snowstorm dumped several inches in the Denver metro area Saturday and knocked out electricity for about 210,000 customers, officials said. The wet snow weighed down tree branches and sent them toppling onto power lines, NBC affiliate KUSA of Denver reported. Much more snow fell in mountainous regions of Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Denver's airport is about to get bonkers

The snaking security lines at Denver International Airport could grow even longer this summer, thanks to travel demand expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels. Why it matters: Travel hiccups are a real pain. And after the height of COVID lockdowns and restrictions, people are ready to get a move on.By the numbers: The average wait for security check and passport control at Denver's airport is 26.4 minutes — far from the worst among 38 other U.S. international airports analyzed by Bounce, a luggage storage company. Data: Bounce; Note: Security check data is as of March 10 and includes all departing passengers....
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Late May Storm Drops 1 To 2 Feet Of Snow Outside Of Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold and wet storm moved into Colorado on Friday with some much needed rain and snow. The heaviest precipitation fell along the Front Range with several places reporting over a foot of snow in the higher elevations outside of Denver. 20-21 inches of snow around Greenland in Douglas County. (credit: Michael Golembeski) 18.2″ – near Black Forest 18.0″ – Larkspur 17.5″ – Breckenridge 17.5″ – near Monument 17.0″ – outside of Bailey 16.8″ – near Copper Mountain 16.8″ – outside of Ward 15.6″ – Berthoud Pass 15.5″ – Aspen Park 15.5″ – south of Evergreen 14.4″ – near Loveland Pass 14.0″ – Marshdale 13.8″ – Rosita 13.2″ – near Guanella Pass 12.0″ – Ponderosa Park 10.7″ – Coal Creek Canyon 10.0″ – Highlands Ranch 10.0″ – west side of Castle Rock 9.9″ – Evergreen 9.5″ – north of Colorado Springs 8.5″ – south of Parker 8.0″ – Crook 7.8″ – Pinewood Springs 7.6″ – southwest of Lone Tree 7.2″ – near Cameron Pass 7.2″ – Sedalia 4.8″ – Louisville 3.3″ – northwest of Boulder 2.3″ – northeast Thornton 2.0″ – CBS4 2.0″ – Ridgway 1.0″ – Denver Int’l Airport
DENVER, CO
UPI News

Colorado blasted with late-spring snowfall

It's been two days since AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures were in the 90-degree range in many parts of Colorado, including the Denver metro area, but the late-spring surge of warmth now seems like a distant memory in the state. As of Saturday morning, locales across the state were covered in...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver TV Standout Michael Konopasek Leaving Fox31 for Frontier Airlines

Another standout Denver television news personality, Fox31 anchor and reporter Michael Konopasek, is leaving broadcast journalism; today, May 23, is his last day on the air at the station. But unlike many of those who've recently exited area outlets in favor of gigs in entirely different professions, Konopasek will still be delivering information — albeit from the other side of the interviewer-interviewee fence. He's been hired as corporate communications manager for Denver-based Frontier Airlines.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

What to do with fallen tree branches following late-season winter storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities is giving some advice about to do with fallen tree branches in light of late-season winter storm that caused damage across Southern Colorado. First and foremost, if a fallen tree is touching a power line, Springs Utilities is asking the community to not touch the tree or The post What to do with fallen tree branches following late-season winter storm appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
