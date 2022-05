NORWALK, Conn. – Chris Perone is retiring from the Connecticut General Assembly District 137 seat he has held since 2005. “This has been a very difficult decision, partly because of the tremendous support that so many people have expressed to me but in larger part, because voicing the concerns of the residents of my district, echoing their values, their priorities and their hopes for their children’s future has been a privilege,” the State Representative said in a news release. “I am grateful for the support I have received and the trust the citizens of the 137th have placed in me and I am humbled and thankful for that.”

