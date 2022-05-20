ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I Love the 90s’ tour makes return to Las Vegas

By Ana Gutierrez
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFSk3_0flCExoM00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The I Love the 90s tour will be coming back to stages, including The AMP at Craig Ranch in North Las Vegas on Friday.

The tour will take a trip back to the 90s with an arena-sized party, featuring hits of the decade from artists like Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, Kid ‘n Play, and DJ Kool.

“Leave today’s worries behind for a moment and reconnect with the era we will never forget,” an announcement for the tour partially read.

The throwback tour, launched in 2016, has had over 300 tour dates since it began and continues to be a fan favorite.

General admission tickets for the show at Craig Ranch are now buy one, get one free with the code BOGO90s. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m.

15 new dates have been added to the tour, and tickets are on sale. You can purchase tickets and see more lineup details through this link .

